Harry Styles Announces UK Concert Special ‘One Night Only In London’

Harry Styles has announced 'One Night Only In London'. Picture: Getty/Harry Styles/Twitter

Harry Styles will be performing 'Harry's House' live in London to celebrate his new album – here's everything we know so far.

Harry Styles has announced that he will be celebrating the release of his eagerly awaited third studio album, ‘Harry’s House’, with a series of concert specials!

On Tuesday, the pop sensation shared a ‘One Night Only In London’ poster to Twitter, revealing that he will be performing his entire new record at an intimate gig in the capital.

The 'As It Was' singer will bring his 'Harry's House' tracklist to the O2 Academy Brixton on May 24 – just four days after HS3 would have dropped.

Harry Styles will perform his new album in Brixton, London. Picture: Getty

Harry Styles will perform 'Harry's House' in Brixton on May 24. Picture: Harry Styles/Twitter

O2 Academy Brixton has a capacity of nearly 5000, meaning the special event will give lucky ticket-holders a close-up introduction to the new album.

The 'One Night Only In London' announcement follows the reveal of another celebratory gig in New York that the Don't Worry, Darling actor confirmed the day prior.

The 28-year-old pop star will be performing all 13 'Harry's House' songs from start to finish at the 'One Night Only' events, with the New York edition commencing on the day of the album's release, May 20.

Harry's concert specials will see the musician perform his new era material for the first time in both the US and UK, respectively.

The pop star has unveiled the 'Harry's House' tracklist. Picture: Harry Styles/Twitter

Harry’s House Live From New York. May 20th. pic.twitter.com/Mx4ZkbCdb3 — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) May 2, 2022

The exciting gig news follows the unveiling of the album’s tracklist, which Harry nonchalantly dropped on Friday (April 29) – getting everybody theorising that there could be an imminent new single…

Fans have been trying to guess what song will serve as the second bop from the album as the One Direction star continues to promote the upcoming record.

Some Stylers believe that 'Daydreaming' could be the next tune to drop, as fans are expecting another music video from Harry soon.

