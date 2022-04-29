When Is Harry Styles Next Single Coming Out And Why Fans Think It's 'Daydreaming'

Which song is Harry Styles releasing next and when? Here's why fans think we could be treated to a music video for 'Daydreaming' pretty soon...

Harry Styles has released the tracklist to 'Harry's House' and we're not okay!

On April 29, the pop sensation surprised us all by nonchalantly dropping a list of the songs from his third studio album, leading many to believe that his next single can't be far behind.

The 28-year-old's song titles sent the internet into a tailspin, with many Stylers coming up with theories surrounding the interesting track names such as 'Music For A Sushi Restaurant', 'Grapejuice', 'Love Of My Life' and many more.

However, it was the track 'Daydreaming' that particularly sparked interest on Twitter – could this be the next Harry Styles single?

Is Harry gearing up for another 'Harry's House' drop? Picture: Alamy

When will Harry release his next single from 'Harry's House'?

A new drop from the One Direction star seems imminent as he prepares for the release of his hotly-anticipated album, which comes out on May 20 – not long to go!

With the surprise announcement of his tracklist, fans think we could be getting the second single from 'Harry's House' in the last week of April or the first week of May, fingers crossed.

The lead song 'As It Was' was put out on April 1, so we're about due another bop...

Harry Styles released the tracklist to 'Harry's House'. Picture: Harry Styles/Twitter

harry is gonna drop his next single tonight or next week.. i can feel it — phia♡ (@happierhrry) April 29, 2022

Is 'Daydreaming' the next Harry Styles single?

Back in February, Harry was spotted filming a music video near Buckingham Palace whilst posing in a bed, now that the tracklist has been released, all signs point towards 'Daydreaming'!

'Daydreaming' is the ninth track on 'Harry's House' and its title fits in perfectly with the aesthetic of the 28-year-olds unreleased video shoot.

It didn't take long for fans to put two and two together on Twitter, with many posting shots of Harry cosied up in the oversized bed that was dragged along the streets of central London. e

Other users theorised that the music video could tie in with the second track 'Late Night Talking', one wrote: "LATE NIGHT TALKING???? DAYDREAMING??? TELL US."

Another fan wrote alongside snaps of Harry's upcoming video release: "Okay this was absolutely for Daydreaming."

Which 'Harry's House' track do you think will be released next?

