How To Get Tickets For Harry Styles' One Night Only In London

4 May 2022, 12:40

How to buy Harry Styles Brixton tickets...
How to buy Harry Styles Brixton tickets... Picture: Getty
Everything you need to know about how to get tickets for Harry Styles' 'One Night Only' concert special in London...

On Tuesday (May 3), Harry Styles announced that he will be performing ‘Harry’s House’ in the capital to celebrate the release of his third studio album.

‘One Night Only In London’ followed the news that the ‘As It Was’ singer would be holding a concert special in New York on the day the highly-awaited record drops.

The 28-year-old will deliver the album’s tracklist from start to finish in both intimate gigs, with the UK special being held at the O2 Academy Brixton on May 24.

Here's everything you need to know about pre-sale tickets, O2 Priority and general admission...

Harry Styles will be performing 'Harry's House' in Brixton
Harry Styles will be performing 'Harry's House' in Brixton. Picture: Getty
Harry Styles's one-off concert will be on May 24
Harry Styles's one-off concert will be on May 24. Picture: Harry Styles/Twitter

How to buy tickets for Harry Styles' 'One Night Only In London' concert special

O2 Priority pre-sale and pre-sale tickets for American Express cardholders will both be available on Tuesday, May 10th from 10 AM until 9 AM the following day

General admission tickets for Harry's one-off UK show will go on sale on Wednesday, May 11th at 10 AM on Ticketmaster.

The live performance of 'Harry's House' will take place at O2 Academy Brixton, which has a capacity of nearly 5,000 – meaning it will be quite the intimate gig!

