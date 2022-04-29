What Will Harry Styles Wear To Capital's Summertime Ball?

29 April 2022, 17:24

What will Harry Styles wear to the Ball?
What will Harry Styles wear to the Ball? Picture: Alamy/Getty
Harry Styles is performing at Capital's Summertime Ball 2022 and we're all desperate to know what he will wear onstage – here are some of the best fan predictions.

Harry Styles never ceases to pull off an incredible onstage look – but what will he wear to the Ball?

Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard is back and none other than the 'As It Was' is set to take to the stage at London's Wembley Stadium on June 12.

The pop sensation is known to rock incredible ensembles during his performances, from the bedazzled jumpsuit he wore to Coachella to the fancy dress he sported on Love On Tour.

So, here's what fans are anticipating the 'Harry's House' hit-maker to wear whilst he blows us away at the Summertime Ball...

Harry Styles' onstage fashion is top tier
Harry Styles' onstage fashion is top tier. Picture: Getty

The One Direction alumnus is no stranger to colour, with the star lighting up Coachella with a bright fit on both festival weekends.

From his rainbow sequinned one-piece look to the cowboy-inspired pink co-ord, he never fails to get daring with his style during a performance.

We turned to Instagram to share an appreciation post for the 'Watermelon Sugar' singer's style, fans responded with their Harry fit predictions – here are some of our favourites…

Harry rocks a jumpsuit like a rockstar
Harry rocks a jumpsuit like a rockstar. Picture: Alamy

One Styler shared, "I’m expecting GLITTER AND SHIRTLESS" and we can't help but agree! Harry is known for donning deep V-cut shirts that show off his tattoos during his sets, maybe he will sport one on June 12 too...

Another fan claimed that the pop star would light up the stage no matter what he wore, they said: "Whatever it is, it will be ICONIC."

Many commenters echoed the same sentiment: "At this point he could wear a trash bag and we would still live for it."

Harry Styles always puts together colourful performing outfits
Harry Styles always puts together colourful performing outfits. Picture: Getty

When Styles performed at 2019's Jingle Bell Ball, he wore an unforgettable glittered denim jumpsuit that we haven't been able to stop thinking about since.

He's also worn feather boas on numerous occasions, such as the GRAMMYs and the North American leg of his tour.

What do you think Harry will wear at the Ball?

