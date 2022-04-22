Capital's Summertime Ball With Barclaycard Is Back For 2022

Hello Sunshine! The UK's biggest summer party is returning to Wembley Stadium for the first time in three years!

Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard is returning this summer for the biggest party, after three years away from the iconic Wembley Stadium.

This year, the Summertime Ball will take place on Sunday 12 June with a line-up of the hottest hit music stars taking over Wembley for a huge party with 80,000 Capital listeners.

The Summertime Ball 2022 line-up will be announced on Monday 25 and Tuesday 26 April during the Capital Breakfast Show with Roman Kemp, Sian Welby and Sonny Jay, make sure you're listening from 7am!

When and where is Capital's Summertime Ball?

Capital's Summertime Ball will be on Sunday 12 June at Wembley Stadium.

The countdown begins now!

Capital's Summertime Ball 2022 will be at Wembley Stadium. Picture: Alamy

How to get tickets to Capital's Summertime Ball

Tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard go on general sale exclusively via Global Player at 9am on Thursday 28th April. Listeners who are logged in to Global Player and Barclaycard customers will get exclusive pre-sale access to tickets from Tuesday morning at 9am. This year, Global Player is the exclusive platform to buy tickets.

Summertime Ball tickets go on general sale on Thursday 28th April. Picture: Capital FM

Who's on the line-up for Capital's Summertime Ball?

The line-up for Capital's Summertime Ball 2022 will be announced on Monday and Tuesday next week, on the Capital Breakfast Show with Roman Kemp.

Make sure you're listening from 7am to find out who will be lighting up the stage at this year's Summertime Ball.

You don't want to miss this!

