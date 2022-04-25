Harry Styles Joins Capital's Summertime Ball Line-Up 2022

Capital's Summertime Ball is back for 2022. Picture: Global

By Capital FM

Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard is back for 2022, with a huge line-up to make up for its three-year hiatus.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard is finally happening in 2022 and this year's line-up is bigger than ever before.

The artists taking over Wembley Stadium on 12 June for the UK's biggest summer party include your favourite pop stars you've been listening to all year.

Capital's Summertime Ball 2022: Venue, Date, Line-Up & All The Info You Need

You'll be able to get tickets when they go on general sale on Thursday 28th at 9am, exclusively on Global Player. Listeners signed up to our app will get exclusive pre-sale access tomorrow (Tuesday 26th) from 9am.

Roman Kemp, Sian Welby and Sonny Jay began announcing the #STB line-up on Capital Breakfast on Monday morning, with more artists being announced tomorrow from 7am – here's who's joining us....

Harry Styles

Harry Styles is making his solo debut at Capital's STB. Picture: Global

Yep, actual Harry Styles is heading to the Summertime Ball and we can’t stop screaming!

After making his Coachella debut and dropping his third album ‘Harry’s House’ the one and only Mr Styles will not only be making his debut as a solo artist at Wembley Stadium but he’ll have a bunch of new songs for one iconic performance.

We still can’t believe it either!

Becky Hill

Becky Hill is confirmed for Capital's Summertime Ball. Picture: Global

The Queen of dance music Becky Hill is back as a baller, this time making her Summertime Ball debut as a solo artist!

After winning British Dance Act at this year’s BRIT Awards, 2022 has continued to be a massive year for Becky who embarks on tour this summer no doubt bringing her latest hits including ‘My Heart Goes’, ‘Better Off Without You’ and ‘Crazy What Love Can Do’ featuring David Guetta.

Gayle

Gayle is joining Capital's Summertime Ball line-up. Picture: Global

We cannot wait to welcome Gayle to the Summertime Ball stage after her hit ‘abcdefu’ took over TikTok last year.

The rising star has the likes of Olivia Rodrigo sliding into her DMs and is besties with fellow TikTok breakout star Mimi Webb, so you already know the kind of vibe Gayle’s going to bring to the #CapitalSTB stage.

George Ezra

George Ezra is on Capital's Summertime Ball line-up. Picture: Global

George Ezra is playing his first ever Summertime Ball and it’s going to be one massive performance from the ‘Anyone For You’ hitmaker.

Heading on a string of summer tour dates before he takes to the #STB stage, George is also dropping his third album ‘Gold Rush Kid’ two days before taking over Wembley Stadium!

Sigala

Sigala is confirmed for Capital's Summertime Ball. Picture: Global

It’s not a Summertime Ball without Sigala igniting the party!

It’s a well known fact this DJ only makes bangers and we just hope 80,000 of you are ready to dance!

Eddie Benjamin

Eddie Benjamin is on Capital's Summertime Ball line-up. Picture: Global

Fresh from supporting the one and only Justin Bieber on his worldwide tour, Eddie Benjamin is making his Summertime Ball debut after dropping his debut single ‘Weatherman’ earlier this year.

The Australian star shot to fame at 16 years old when he start producing for some massive stars such as Meghan Trainor and now he'll be taking to the iconic Wembley Stadium stage for a set you don't want to miss!

ArrDee

ArrDee has been confirmed for Capital's Summertime Ball. Picture: Global

Making his Summertime Ball debut, Arrdee is joining our massive line-up after dropping a catalogue of hits in the last year including ‘Flowers’, ‘Oliver Twist’ and ‘War’ with Aitch.

After a sensational debut at Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball in December, he’ll play to the huge Wembley Stadium crowd at Summertime Ball in what we know will be an unmissable moment.

Anne-Marie

Anne-Marie is on this year's #CapitalSTB line-up. Picture: Global

Returning for her fourth #CapitalSTB, Anne-Marie is set to get 80,000 fans dancing once again.

A firm favourite among Capital listeners, Anne-Marie will bring another huge set to the Wembley Stadium stage after collaborating with the likes of Little Mix, Niall Horan and KSI in the last couple of years.

KSI

KSI is joining Capital's Summertime Ball. Picture: Global

YouTuber turned rapper KSI will be performing at Wembley Stadium for the first time ever, playing his biggest show yet after having the biggest-selling debut album of 2020 when he released ‘New Age’.

KSI is known for his hits ‘Holiday’, ‘Patience’ and his collaboration with fellow baller Anne-Marie ‘Don’t Play’ and we can’t wait to see what he brings to the stage!

More ballers will be revealed tomorrow morning on Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp from 7am, so make sure you're listening!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital