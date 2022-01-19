Harry Styles Announces UK Stadium Tour Dates – All The Latest On Venues, Tickets & More

Harry Styles has announced a string of stadium tour dates across the UK for 2022.

The US were treated to live shows by the 'Watermelon Sugar' hitmaker last year when he hit the road with 'Love On Tour' and the pop icon is returning to the motherland for concerts in London, Manchester and Glasgow later this year, with special guest Mitski.

It comes after he confirmed he'll be headlining Coachella in April and hints about new music in what's set to be another massive year for the former One Direction singer.

Here's everything you need to know about Harry's new tour dates, from venues to tickets...

Harry Styles is bringing Love on Tour to UK stadiums
Harry Styles is bringing Love on Tour to UK stadiums. Picture: Getty

Harry Styles UK stadium tour dates & venues

Saturday 11 June – Glasgow, Ibrox Stadium

Wednesday 15 June – Manchester, Emirates Old Trafford Stadium

Saturday 18 June, London – Wembley Stadium

Mitski is a special guest on Harry Styles' 2022 stadium tour
Mitski is a special guest on Harry Styles' 2022 stadium tour. Picture: Live Nation

How to get tickets to Harry Styles 'Love on Tour'

Tickets for Harry's new 'Love On Tour' dates go on sale 28 January at 9am.

Get your tickets at LiveNation.co.uk

