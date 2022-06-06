How To Watch Capital's Summertime Ball With Barclaycard 2022

How to watch Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard
How to watch Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard. Picture: Station owned

By Kathryn Knight

Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard is back for the UK's hottest summer party! Here's how to watch the live show at Wembley Stadium on June 12.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The UK's biggest summer party Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard will take over Wembley Stadium on Sunday 12th June, and if you missed out on tickets you can watch the whole show live on Global Player!

We'll of course be live on air across the weekend too so that you don't miss any backstage moments either!

Harry Styles, Ed Sheeran, David Guetta, Mabel and Becky Hill are just some of the stars on our massive line-up.

The Summertime Ball starts at 2pm on Sunday – here's how you can watch and listen to the show and catch all the behind-the-scenes action.

Capital's Summertime Ball 2022 line-up
Capital's Summertime Ball 2022 line-up. Picture: Global

How to watch Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard

This year, the Summertime Ball will be streamed live for fans to watch on Global Player.

Download Global Player from Google Play (Android)

Download Global Player from the App Store (iPhone and iPad)

We'll also be live on air all day! But we've got more on that below...

