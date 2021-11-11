Harry Styles’ Behind-The-Scenes Eternals Selfie With Gemma Chan And Kit Harington Just Made Our Day

Harry Styles looks so happy in a selfie with his Eternals co-stars. Picture: Getty

Harry Styles is officially in the MCU and the behind-the-scenes content from the Eternals film is giving us life.

Harry Styles secretly joining the MCU was not on our 2021 bingo card but we’re here for it nonetheless.

After it was revealed the ‘Adore You’ singer will be in the next Eternals film, star of the most-recent movie Gemma Chan posted a selfie alongside Haz and their co-star Kit Harington.

Gemma plays Sersi in the Marvel movies while Kit plays Dane Whitman and Harry is set to play Eros, the brother of Thanos.

Harry Styles posed with Gemma Chan and Kit Harington. Picture: Gemma Chan/Instagram

In the sweet selfie, Harry looks adorably excited alongside the Hollywood icons, holding up a peace sign and with a huge grin on his face.

Gemma also posted bts photos with her stunt double and selfies with co-stars Brian Tyree Henry and Richard Madden, who play Phastos and Ikaris.

Barry Keoghan and Lauren Ridloff also appear in the snaps, in their characters’ Druig and Makkari’s costumes.

It was revealed last month in the post-credits scene of the Eternals that Harry has joined the MCU.

Harry Styles appeared in a post-credits Eternals scene. Picture: Getty

Fans were sent into overdrive after rumours surfaced months ago he had joined the iconic cast.

Director Chloe Zhao recently confessed she’s ‘kept tabs’ on the One Direction singer since he starred in Dunkirk in 2017.

She told Deadline: “Harry as Eros was very much a package deal for me. I kept tabs on Harry since Dunkirk, I thought he was very interesting.

“After meeting him I realised he is that character – the same way I cast the rest of my cast. There’s so much of Eros in him. For me, if he says yes and Kevin [Feige] says yes then it’s a go. And I’m very happy they both did.”

His post-credit scene in the latest movie was short, but promised a follow-up film to the Eternals.

