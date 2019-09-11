Who Is A Boogie wit da Hoodie; The Rapper Collaborating With Liam Payne On 'Stack It Up'?

A Boogie wit da Hoodie is the featured artist on Liam Payne's latest single, 'Stack It Up', but what else has the rapper done in the past?

Liam Payne recently announced his eighth single as a lead artist, 'Stack It Up', which features rapper A Boogie wit da Hoodie.

But who is the American rapper, and which other huge pop stars has he collaborated with in the past?

What is A Boogie wit da Hoodie's real name?

It may shock you to know that 'A Boogie wit da Hoodie' isn't his birth name, and that his real name is Artist Julius Dubose, but he is often known as just A Boogie.

Which A Boogie wit da Hoodie songs will I know?

A Boogie wit da Hoodie is best known for his single 'Look Back At It', which peaked at 27 on the Billboard Hot 100.

He has also collaborated with the likes of Khalid, Ally Brown, Dinah Jane, Chris Brown, Quavo and Fetty Wap within the past three years, as well as Liam Payne on 'Stack It Up'.

A Boogie wit da Hoodie has sung with Ally Brooke and Dinah Jane. Picture: Getty

Who is A Boogie wit da Hoodie dating?

The 'Stack It Up' rapper met social media influencer, Ella Rodriguez - who's also known as Ella Bands - with whom he has a daughter, called Melody Valentine Dubose. Ella previously starred in A Boogie wit da Hoodie's first music video.