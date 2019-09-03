Liam Payne Criticises The Media's Focus On Justin Bieber's Drug Use After His Heartfelt Instagram Post

Liam Payne defends Justin Bieber over heartfelt Instagram post. Picture: PA/Instagram @justinbieber

Liam Payne has hit out at the media for concentrating on Justin Bieber's 'drug use' after the singer made a heartfelt post on Instagram about his mental health struggles.

Liam Payne has stepped in to defend Justin Bieber after his 'brave' post on Instagram about growing up in the spotlight , his struggles with mental health, and amongst it all, drug abuse, as the media used the latter for their headlines instead of focussing on the various other issues the 'Sorry' singer opened up about.

Liam Payne Confirms Relationship With New Girlfriend Maya Henry After Keeping It Quiet ‘Out Of Respect To Ex Cheryl’

The 'Strip That Down' singer wrote to his 32 million followers, along with a screen grab of one such headline, asking: "So this is the one thing the worlds media picks up on after all he said ...? Can anyone else see the problem here?"

"I think what you did yesterday was incredibly brave and you deserve a little more respect."

Justin has been open about his struggles growing up under the spotlight and battling mental health issues in the past, but this is probably his most open and detailed account of the problems he's faced growing up as one of the most famous artists on the planet.

He admitted to using drugs as a teenager, writing: "I started doing heavy drugs at 19 and abused all of my relationships. I became resentful, disrespectful to women, and angry."

However, he also writes about trying to deal with being 'one of the most ridiculed, judged and hated person in the world' after a series of controversies that made their way into the media that he stems from 'the insane pressure and responsibility put on a child's brain and emotion.'

Justin wrote to his 118 million followers: "It’s hard to get out of bed in the morning…when it feels like there’s trouble after trouble after trouble,” he wrote on Instagram."

"You start foreseeing the day through lenses of ‘dread’ and anticipate another bad day. A cycle of feeling disappointment after disappointment. Sometimes it can even get to the point where you don’t even want to live anymore. Where you feel like it’s never going to change."

"I went from a 13-year-old boy from a small town to being praised left and right by the world, with millions saying how much they loved me and how great I was," he said."

"You hear these things enough as a young boy and you actually start believing it. Everyone did everything for me, so I never even learned the fundamentals of responsibility."

> Download Our App For All The Latest Justin Bieber News