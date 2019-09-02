Liam Payne Confirms Relationship With New Girlfriend Maya Henry After Keeping It Quiet ‘Out Of Respect To Ex Cheryl’

Liam Payne has confirmed he has a new girlfriend. Picture: PA images

Liam Payne has been spotted holding hands with his new girlfriend, Maya Henry.

Liam Payne has gone public with his new girlfriend, Maya Henry, after reportedly keeping it a secret for months, to avoid upsetting his ex-girlfriend, Cheryl.

The couple were recently spotted holding hands during a night out in London.

A source said: “He is besotted, and they get on very well.

“He is close to Cheryl and, out of respect to her, only wanted to go public with a girlfriend when he knew it was right.”

The 19-year-old American model briefly dated the One Direction star last year, before it quickly fizzled out.

The couple first met in 2015, when Maya was lucky enough to attend a 1D meet and greet.

Liam Payne And Maya Henry At 1D Gig In 2015. Picture: Twitter

They allegedly first dated just weeks after his long-term relationship ended with Cheryl.

At the time, Liam was in no rush to get into another relationship as 'above all else obviously his main priority is Bear'.

He has been taking it slow this time around with the model, waiting months before making it public knowledge.

The pair enjoyed a secret date night at exclusive Bulgari hotel last week to celebrate the singer's 26th birthday.

Liam, who co-parents his child, Bear, with Cheryl, reportedly enjoyed dates with models Naomi Campbell and Duckie Thot earlier this year before making things official with Maya.

We think they make a gorgeous couple!

