Liam Payne Is Allegedly Dating Victoria's Secret Model Duckie Thot

6 June 2019, 11:27 | Updated: 6 June 2019, 11:38

Liam Payne allegedly dating VS model Duckie Thot
Picture: Instagram

Liam Payne and Fenty Beauty model Duckie Thot seemed cosy last night at Cartier and British Vogue Darlings Dinner.

Liam Payne and supermodel Duckie Thot have sparked dating rumours after Duckie shared an Instagram story of her hand outstretched on the table with Liam holding her hand.

Liam Payne's Revealed His Struggle With Anxiety & Agraphobia

The L'Oreal model shared some snaps from last night's plush event and even posed side by side with her rumoured beau alongside Neelam Gill, Edward Enniful, Jourdann Dunn and Maya Jama.

Liam Payne and Duckie Thot rumoured to be dating
Picture: Instagram

The pair attended the Cartier and British Vogue Darlings Dinner and left fans going wild on social media.

The former One Direction singer proved he definitely has a type after being linked to fellow supermodel Naomi Campbell just months ago. However, that romance was short lived as they reportedly were 'living different lives'.

Last month, the singer was also pictured with Victoria's Secret Angel Stella Maxwell. Stella is said to be single after splitting with Twilight actress Kristen Stewart last year.

Liam, who shares two-year-old son Bear with ex Cheryl, has been living his best life since the couple split late last year.

