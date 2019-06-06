Liam Payne Is Allegedly Dating Victoria's Secret Model Duckie Thot

Liam Payne allegedly dating VS model Duckie Thot. Picture: Instagram

Liam Payne and Fenty Beauty model Duckie Thot seemed cosy last night at Cartier and British Vogue Darlings Dinner.

Liam Payne and supermodel Duckie Thot have sparked dating rumours after Duckie shared an Instagram story of her hand outstretched on the table with Liam holding her hand.

Liam Payne's Revealed His Struggle With Anxiety & Agraphobia

The L'Oreal model shared some snaps from last night's plush event and even posed side by side with her rumoured beau alongside Neelam Gill, Edward Enniful, Jourdann Dunn and Maya Jama.

Liam Payne and Duckie Thot rumoured to be dating. Picture: Instagram

The pair attended the Cartier and British Vogue Darlings Dinner and left fans going wild on social media.

duckie thot & liam payne? i stan. pic.twitter.com/XM9a8moy2f — 𝚝𝚊𝚢𝚕𝚘𝚛 𝚗𝚒𝚌𝚘𝚕𝚎 (@CINEMASTEMS) June 5, 2019

Liam payne is supposedly dating duckie thot, a man of taste — m🔥 (@chaotixchild) June 5, 2019

LIAM PAYNE IS DATING DUCKIE THOT????????? WOW if I was 14 years old rn I’d be crying bitch — 𝓕𝓪𝓲𝓽𝓱 (@fkafaith) June 5, 2019

The former One Direction singer proved he definitely has a type after being linked to fellow supermodel Naomi Campbell just months ago. However, that romance was short lived as they reportedly were 'living different lives'.

Last month, the singer was also pictured with Victoria's Secret Angel Stella Maxwell. Stella is said to be single after splitting with Twilight actress Kristen Stewart last year.

Liam, who shares two-year-old son Bear with ex Cheryl, has been living his best life since the couple split late last year.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Celebrity News