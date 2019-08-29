Liam Payne Shares Adorable Throwback On 26th Birthday

Liam Payne is celebrating his 26th BDAY. Picture: instagram

One Direction’s Liam Payne shared an adorable throwback picture on Instagram to celebrate his birthday.

Liam Payne posted a picture on his Instagram to celebrate his 26th birthday and it’s incredible.

In the snap, he can be seen pulling a funny face and he looks no older than seven.

Liam Payne Enlists Ed Sheeran To Help Write New Single ‘Stack It Up’

He captioned it: “Always had both hands on the wheel… for 26 years.

“Thanks for all the birthday messages so far!”

Fans and fellow celebs took to Twitter to share birthday messages with the 26-year-old, so much so that #HappyBithdayLiam was trending.

Marvin Humes commented on the Instagram post, saying: “Happy Birthday Bro.”

On behalf of his birthday, a fan page started a campaign for people to donate to Liam’s Wolverhampton hometown charity ‘The Way Youth Zone’.

Liam retweeted the progress of the campaign after fans raised over $5000.

He is also currently working with Ed Sheeran to make his new song ‘Stack it Up’ happen.

It’s been two years since we’ve heard new material from him, so we expect big things from the stars’ collaboration, after they also wrote ‘Strip That Down’ together.

Another throwback has been posted by fans who shared a video of ex-bandmate Harry Styles singing happy birthday to Liam.

The video was from their ‘On the Road Again Tour’ back in 2015.

Liam recently shared a photo on Instagram of him teaching his son how to play the piano.

Bear Payne, who is following in the footsteps of his musical parents, Liam and Chery,l can be seen in the photo captioned: “Twinkle twinkle hand in hand.”

Should we be expecting to see a Liam ft. Bear Payne song soon?

