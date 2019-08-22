WATCH: This Unseen Video Of One Direction's First Ever Rehearsal Is Making People Emotional

A rare video of One Direction's first ever rehearsal has surfaced. Picture: Instagram/ @BrianFriedman

Brian Friedman has given One Direction fans an unseen clip of the boys at their first ever rehearsal as a band.

A video of the first ever One Direction rehearsal from their X Factor days has been shared by the show's choreographer, Brian Friedman, and people can't believe how young Harry, Niall, Liam, Zayn and Louis all look as they show off their vocals in a gym!

It's 9 Years Since One Direction Formed- The Boys & Fans Are Celebrating

Singing 'Viva La Vida' by Coldplay, the boys take it in turn to sing their parts and harmonies, and we can hear the voices that carried them all the way through to third place in the talent competition and on to being the biggest boyband in the world.

Brian uploaded the video to his Instagram page, writing: "You asked for it! Here it is... Part 2! For this #WaybackWednesday I take you to 2010 day 1 rehearsal with the freshly formed @onedirection! Enjoy ;)."

Fans can't believe how young they all look, and the fact it took Brian 9 whole years to share the video with the world, with one fan writing: "Bro I’m very upset you kept this away this long" and another said: "Please please please tell me you have more videos, this is real treasure."

Fast forward to 2019, and it looks like Harry, Niall, Louis and Liam are all set to release new music very soon, leading many to wonder if there is going to be a '1D chart war' on our hands.

Haz has been spotted filming music videos in Mexico and Scotland for what fans have nicknamed 'HS2', Niall has announced the title of the first single from his second album, 'Nice To Meet Ya', Louis has told fans it's 'not long now' and Liam's recorded a whole bunch of songs that he's excited to get out.

So, we may not have the boys singing all together, but we have a whole lot of music from them on the way soon!

> Download Our App For Everything One Direction!