It's 9 Years Since One Direction Formed- The Boys & Fans Are Celebrating

One Direction formed nine years ago today. Picture: Getty Images

One Direction formed nine years ago and their amazing fans have started a hashtag to mark the occasion, with one of the boys getting involved with it too!

It's been an incredible nine years since Niall Horan Zayn Malik, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Harry Styles formed one of the biggest boybands the world has ever seen and gave birth to one of the most dedicated group of fans ever, Directioners, who have started a hashtag #9YearsOfOneDirection to commemorate the day.

9 years... Amazing to look back at all the memories and even now you got us trending worldwide after 9 years. You truly are the best fans in the world ❤ #9YearsOfOneDirection — Liam (@LiamPayne) July 23, 2019

Yup, nine years ago today, July 23rd, 2010, the boys were put together at X Factor bootcamp and the rest is, well, excuse the pun, 'History'.

Louis tweeted out a message that today is for reflecting on all the incredible memories the boys got to make together and thanked fans for their support, writing:

"So many incredible memories. Days like today are days for reflection, so proud looking back! Thank you for ALWAYS having our backs! Big love to the lads! #9YearsOfOneDirection."

So many incredible memories. Days like today are days for reflection, so proud looking back! Thank you for ALWAYS having our backs! Big love to the lads! #9YearsOfOneDirection — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) July 23, 2019

Continuing the celebrations, the very show that gave birth to the band has also been reflecting on the past nine years, putting out a touching tweet to the boys which we couldn't agree with more, writing:

"Who can believe it's been 9 whole years since @onedirection were formed on The #XFactor! What a blessing."

Who can believe it's been 9 whole years since @onedirection were formed on The #XFactor! What a blessing 🙌🙏 #9YearsOfOneDirection pic.twitter.com/ik5fVEz4Ka — The X Factor (@TheXFactor) July 23, 2019

Fans have been reflecting on how the band changed their lives and helped them make some incredible friends over the years, which we think might be the best way you could ever meet your mates- at your favourite band's concert!

#9yearsofonedirection how has it been 9 years already..?!Thanks @onedirection for allowing me to have been a part of your journey. Changed my life! Nothing but love. #YouandI #Belgium #gopro gopro #drumcam… https://t.co/ljZHDi6Nh0 — Josh Devine (@JoshDevineDrums) July 23, 2019

Happy #9yearsOfOneDirection thank you for all the memories and happy moments. Growing up with you has been the best thing ever and we’ll be forever proud of you 🥺♥️ @onedirection pic.twitter.com/85hOeUApyO — Marina🍑 ia bc vacay (@LarryFinalShow) July 23, 2019

