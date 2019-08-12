Harry Styles Filmed ANOTHER Music Video In Scotland & Here's Everything You Need To Know

12 August 2019, 15:24 | Updated: 12 August 2019, 15:32

Harry Styles spotted filming a music video in Scotland
Harry Styles spotted filming a music video in Scotland. Picture: Getty Images/ Sally Ardis

Harry Styles has filmed another music video, this time in Scotland- exciting fans that his second album could finally be on the way.

Harry Styles is officially gearing up to release new music as he's now been spotted in Scotland filming another video- after having also recently been seen in Mexico filming a video in true Beyoncé style.

Harry Styles Spotted Filming New Music Video In Mexico

Harry Styles films a new music video in Scotland
Harry Styles films a new music video in Scotland. Picture: Sally Ardis

Yup, Harry, along with a 'bigger crew and more security' than the locals had ever seen, rocked up to a tiny fishing village called St Abbs in Scotland, where the singer reportedly spent most of the day filming in one of the houses there.

However, we did pop out into the marina for a while, allowing people to get a peek of the star dressed to the nines with his hair slicked to the side.

The 'cover story' told to locals in an attempt to cover up Haz's new video was that a mayonaise advert was being shot in the village, but the size of the operation didn't have people fooled for long.

Other holidaymakers weren't so sympathetic to the star disrupting their break so spilt the tea on what he was up to.

Harry Styles annoyed some holidaymakers with the size of his crew
Harry Styles annoyed some holidaymakers with the size of his crew. Picture: Twitter/ @TinyRicksCafe

Stopping to pose for photos for fans who couldn't quite believe their luck- Haz proved he's still the most stylish pop star going by rocking a number of 70s inspired outfits, including his trademark flares and and oversized peacoats we know and love him so much for.

Is the 70s inspired fashion a hint at what we can expect from Harry's HS2 era?

Crew on set of the new Harry Styles music video
Crew on set of the new Harry Styles music video. Picture: Sally Ardis

Both he and Niall Horan are gearing up to release new music- with the Irish pop star announcing the name of the first single from his second album 'Nice To Meet Ya' and has said he'll be dropping it in September.

People are wondering if this means there'll be a One Direction chart war going on in the latter part of this year, but as of yet, Harry is remaining tight lipped about any detail about his new material, from a release date to the style.

Louis Tomlinson has also hinted at new music whilst thanking fans for his Teen Choice Award, saying it's 'not long now'.

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Harry Styles News

