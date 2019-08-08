Harry Styles Spotted Filming New Music Video In Mexico

Harry Styles spotted filming new music video. Picture: Getty Images

Harry Styles has been pictured shooting a music video in Mexico and so we're anticipating a new song dropping imminently.

It's the news we've been waiting for - new Harry Styles music is expected to be arriving in our lives very, very soon.

The One Direction singer has been spotted in Lombardo Toledano in Cancun, Mexico filming a music video for his new single.

> Harry Styles’ Fans Go Wild As He Reveals What He Smells Like In Bed

The 25-year-old was pictured wearing a shimmering, silver shirt and high-waisted trousers with braces. He completed the outfit with off-white patent ankle boots and a slicked-back, gelled hairstyle.

The glam rock look suggests that Harry's new music could be similar in sound to tracks like 'Kiwi' off his debut album. His self-titled debut record was released back in 2017 and included the debut solo single 'Sign Of The Times'.

Harry appeared to confirm in a hashtag that new music was coming in 2019, when he tweeted on the anniversary: "Two Years. Thank you for everything. I love you, truly. H #HS2Year."

Harry Styles Performs at the Greek Theatre. Picture: Getty

It could be a busy twelve months for Harry. The star is rumoured to be lined up to play Prince Eric in Disney's The Little Mermaid remake.

Harry caused a stir earlier in the week when he revealed what he smells like in bed.

> Grab Our App For All The Latest Harry Styles News