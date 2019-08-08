Harry Styles Spotted Filming New Music Video In Mexico

8 August 2019, 10:04

Harry Styles spotted filming new music video
Harry Styles spotted filming new music video. Picture: Getty Images

Harry Styles has been pictured shooting a music video in Mexico and so we're anticipating a new song dropping imminently.

It's the news we've been waiting for - new Harry Styles music is expected to be arriving in our lives very, very soon.

The One Direction singer has been spotted in Lombardo Toledano in Cancun, Mexico filming a music video for his new single.

> Harry Styles’ Fans Go Wild As He Reveals What He Smells Like In Bed

The 25-year-old was pictured wearing a shimmering, silver shirt and high-waisted trousers with braces. He completed the outfit with off-white patent ankle boots and a slicked-back, gelled hairstyle.

The glam rock look suggests that Harry's new music could be similar in sound to tracks like 'Kiwi' off his debut album. His self-titled debut record was released back in 2017 and included the debut solo single 'Sign Of The Times'.

Harry appeared to confirm in a hashtag that new music was coming in 2019, when he tweeted on the anniversary: "Two Years. Thank you for everything. I love you, truly. H #HS2Year."

Harry Styles Performs at the Greek Theatre
Harry Styles Performs at the Greek Theatre. Picture: Getty

It could be a busy twelve months for Harry. The star is rumoured to be lined up to play Prince Eric in Disney's The Little Mermaid remake.

Harry caused a stir earlier in the week when he revealed what he smells like in bed.

> Grab Our App For All The Latest Harry Styles News

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Senorita artwork
    Senorita
    Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello
    itunes
  2. 2
    Higher Love artwork
    Higher Love
    Whitney Houston, Kygo
    itunes
  3. 3
    How Do You Sleep? artwork
    How Do You Sleep?
    Sam Smith
    itunes
  4. 4
    Beautiful People artwork
    Beautiful People
    Ed Sheeran feat. Khalid
    itunes
  5. 5
    Castles artwork
    Castles
    Freya Ridings
    itunes
  6. 6
    Boyfriend artwork
    Boyfriend
    Ariana Grande & Social House
    itunes
  7. 7
    Old Town Road artwork
    Old Town Road
    Lil Nas X Feat. Billy Ray Cyrus
    itunes
  8. 8
    Hold Me While You Wait artwork
    Hold Me While You Wait
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  9. 9
    Sorry artwork
    Sorry
    Joel Corry
    itunes
  10. 10
    So High artwork
    So High
    Mist feat. Fredo
    itunes
  11. 11
    Take Me Back to London (feat. Stormzy)
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  12. 12
    Goodbyes (feat. Young Thug)
    Post Malone
    itunes
  13. 13
    Harder
    Jax Jones & Bebe Rexha
    itunes
  14. 14
    3 Nights
    Dominic Fike
    itunes
  15. 15
    Antisocial
    Travis Scott, Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  16. 16
    I Don't Care
    Justin Bieber, Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  17. 17
    Someone You Loved artwork
    Someone You Loved
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  18. 18
    Hate Me
    Juice WRLD, Ellie Goulding
    itunes
  19. 19
    Wish You Well artwork
    Wish You Well
    Sigala x Becky Hill
    itunes
  20. 20
    You Need To Calm Down
    Taylor Swift
    itunes
  21. 21
    Crown artwork
    Crown
    Stormzy
    itunes
  22. 22
    Ladbroke Grove artwork
    Ladbroke Grove
    AJ Tracey
    itunes
  23. 23
    Strike a Pose (feat. Aitch) artwork
    Strike a Pose (feat. Aitch)
    Young T & Bugsey
    itunes
  24. 24
    Ritual
    Tiesto, Rita Ora, Jonas Blue
    itunes
  25. 25
    Lonely (feat. Anne-Marie)
    Lauv
    itunes
  26. 26
    Mad Love artwork
    Mad Love
    Mabel
    itunes
  27. 27
    Giant artwork
    Giant
    Calvin Harris Feat. Rag ÔNÕ Bone Man
  28. 28
    Cross Me artwork
    Cross Me
    Ed Sheeran & Chance The Rapper
    itunes
  29. 29
    Bounce Back artwork
    Bounce Back
    Little Mix
    itunes
  30. 30
    Never Really Over artwork
    Never Really Over
    Katy Perry
    itunes
  31. 31
    The Archer artwork
    The Archer
    Taylor Swift
    itunes
  32. 32
    Bad Guy artwork
    Bad Guy
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  33. 33
    SOS (feat. Aloe Blacc)
    Avicii
    itunes
  34. 34
    Vossi Bop artwork
    Vossi Bop
    Stormzy
    itunes
  35. 35
    No Guidance (feat. Drake)
    Chris Brown
    itunes
  36. 36
    Find U Again artwork
    Find U Again
    Mark Ronson feat. Camila Cabello
    itunes
  37. 37
    Piece Of Your Heart (feat. GOODBOYS)
    Meduza
    itunes
  38. 38
    Remember The Name (feat. Eminem & 50 Cent)
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  39. 39
    BROWN SKIN GIRL (feat. Blue Ivy Carter)
    Wizkid, SAINt JHN, Beyonce
    itunes
  40. 40
    Shotgun artwork
    Shotgun
    George Ezra
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site

Hot On Capital

Belle Hassan's dad is a famous actor.

Love Island’s Belle Hassan Admits Her Famous Dad Pulled Strings To Get Her On The Show

TV & Film

Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse relationship timeline, from Riverdale series 1 to Met Gala

Riverdale's Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart: A Complete Relationship Timeline

TV & Film

Lili Reinhart revealed what she looks like with curly hair

Lili Reinhart Reveals Natural Curly Hair On Instagram And Her Ringlets Are Amazing

News

Anna Vakili liked some savage posts about Molly-Mae Hague

Anna Vakili Hints At Molly-Mae Hague Feud As She Likes Savage Tweet About Love Island Star’s ‘Ellie Belly’ Toy

TV & Film

Camila Cabello has recorded a collaboration with Finneas O'Connell

Camila Cabello & Billie Eilish's Brother Finneas Are Set For A New Collaboration