Harry Styles Spotted Filming New Music Video In Mexico
8 August 2019, 10:04
Harry Styles has been pictured shooting a music video in Mexico and so we're anticipating a new song dropping imminently.
It's the news we've been waiting for - new Harry Styles music is expected to be arriving in our lives very, very soon.
The One Direction singer has been spotted in Lombardo Toledano in Cancun, Mexico filming a music video for his new single.
The 25-year-old was pictured wearing a shimmering, silver shirt and high-waisted trousers with braces. He completed the outfit with off-white patent ankle boots and a slicked-back, gelled hairstyle.
The glam rock look suggests that Harry's new music could be similar in sound to tracks like 'Kiwi' off his debut album. His self-titled debut record was released back in 2017 and included the debut solo single 'Sign Of The Times'.
Harry appeared to confirm in a hashtag that new music was coming in 2019, when he tweeted on the anniversary: "Two Years. Thank you for everything. I love you, truly. H #HS2Year."
It could be a busy twelve months for Harry. The star is rumoured to be lined up to play Prince Eric in Disney's The Little Mermaid remake.
Harry caused a stir earlier in the week when he revealed what he smells like in bed.