Harry Styles’ Fans Go Wild As He Reveals What He Smells Like In Bed

One Direction star Harry Styles has finally answered the one question you’ve always wondered: what does Harry Styles smell like in bed?

The singer, who has been tipped to play Prince Eric in The Little Mermaid remake, opened up about out he loves scents that ‘trigger memories’.

He told Dazed: “I like a fragrance that has some emotion behind it.

“The triggering of memories from smell is really strong for everyone.

“My mother has always worn the same perfume. It smells like roman candles and jasmine. So like anytime I smell it, I feel like a kid again. I feel like everyone has those.”

Harry is the star of Gucci’s new Mémoire d’une Odeur fragrance campaign.

When asked if he wears the perfume, he said: ‘all the time,’ before adding: ‘I sleep in it.’

BRB, off to buy five bottles to soak my duvet in.