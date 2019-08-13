Liam Payne Enlists Ed Sheeran To Help Write New Single ‘Stack It Up’

Ed Sheeran and Liam Payne will be working together. Picture: Getty

Liam Payne is working with Ed Sheeran on his next single.

Liam Payne is reportedly working on his next track, ‘Stack It Up’, and has enlisted the help of songwriter Ed Sheeran.

The pop star worked with Ed on debut single ‘Strip That Down’ and wants his assistance once more for his new song.

It's 9 Years Since One Direction Formed – The Boys & Fans Are Celebrating

A source told Daily Star: “Liam and Ed have teamed up again on his new song after the success of ‘Strip That Down’, it’s called ‘Stack It Up’.

“Like with his debut single, the song is produced by Steve Mac. The video was shot in June and fans will be able to hear it by the end of August.”

Ed is no stranger to working with his fellow pop stars, having written Justin Bieber’s ‘Love Yourself’, Zara Larsson’s ‘Don’t Let Me Be Yours’, and One Direction’s ‘Little Things’.

One Direction recently marked nine years since they formed, so the band members made sure to acknowledge the occasion on social media.

On 23 July It was an incredible nine years since Niall Horan Zayn Malik, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Harry Styles formed one of the biggest boybands the world has ever seen and sparked one of the most dedicated group of fans ever, Directioners, who have started a hashtag #9YearsOfOneDirection to commemorate the day.

Louis tweeted out a message that the day is for reflecting on all the incredible memories the boys got to make together and thanked fans for their support, writing: "So many incredible memories. Days like today are days for reflection, so proud looking back! Thank you for ALWAYS having our backs! Big love to the lads! #9YearsOfOneDirection."

Continuing the celebrations, the very show that created the band also reflected on the past nine years, putting out a touching tweet calling the boys “a blessing”.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Music News