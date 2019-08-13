Liam Payne Enlists Ed Sheeran To Help Write New Single ‘Stack It Up’

13 August 2019, 13:24

Ed Sheeran and Liam Payne will be working together
Ed Sheeran and Liam Payne will be working together. Picture: Getty

Liam Payne is working with Ed Sheeran on his next single.

Liam Payne is reportedly working on his next track, ‘Stack It Up’, and has enlisted the help of songwriter Ed Sheeran.

The pop star worked with Ed on debut single ‘Strip That Down’ and wants his assistance once more for his new song.

It's 9 Years Since One Direction Formed – The Boys & Fans Are Celebrating

A source told Daily Star: “Liam and Ed have teamed up again on his new song after the success of ‘Strip That Down’, it’s called ‘Stack It Up’.

“Like with his debut single, the song is produced by Steve Mac. The video was shot in June and fans will be able to hear it by the end of August.”

Ed is no stranger to working with his fellow pop stars, having written Justin Bieber’s ‘Love Yourself’, Zara Larsson’s ‘Don’t Let Me Be Yours’, and One Direction’s ‘Little Things’.

One Direction recently marked nine years since they formed, so the band members made sure to acknowledge the occasion on social media.

On 23 July It was an incredible nine years since Niall Horan Zayn MalikLiam PayneLouis Tomlinson and Harry Styles formed one of the biggest boybands the world has ever seen and sparked one of the most dedicated group of fans ever, Directioners, who have started a hashtag #9YearsOfOneDirection to commemorate the day.

Louis tweeted out a message that the day is for reflecting on all the incredible memories the boys got to make together and thanked fans for their support, writing: "So many incredible memories. Days like today are days for reflection, so proud looking back! Thank you for ALWAYS having our backs! Big love to the lads! #9YearsOfOneDirection."

Continuing the celebrations, the very show that created the band also reflected on the past nine years, putting out a touching tweet calling the boys “a blessing”.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Music News

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Senorita artwork
    Senorita
    Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello
    itunes
  2. 2
    Taste (Make It Shake)
    Aitch
    itunes
  3. 3
    Higher Love artwork
    Higher Love
    Whitney Houston, Kygo
    itunes
  4. 4
    How Do You Sleep? artwork
    How Do You Sleep?
    Sam Smith
    itunes
  5. 5
    Beautiful People artwork
    Beautiful People
    Ed Sheeran feat. Khalid
    itunes
  6. 6
    Castles artwork
    Castles
    Freya Ridings
    itunes
  7. 7
    3 Nights artwork
    3 Nights
    Dominic Fike
    itunes
  8. 8
    Hold Me While You Wait artwork
    Hold Me While You Wait
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  9. 9
    Boyfriend artwork
    Boyfriend
    Ariana Grande & Social House
    itunes
  10. 10
    Sorry artwork
    Sorry
    Joel Corry
    itunes
  11. 11
    Old Town Road
    Lil Nas X
    itunes
  12. 12
    Take Me Back to London (feat. Stormzy)
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  13. 13
    Harder
    Jax Jones & Bebe Rexha
    itunes
  14. 14
    I Don't Care
    Justin Bieber, Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  15. 15
    Someone You Loved artwork
    Someone You Loved
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  16. 16
    So High (feat. Fredo)
    MIST
    itunes
  17. 17
    Antisocial
    Travis Scott, Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  18. 18
    Lonely
    Lauv feat. Anne-Marie
    itunes
  19. 19
    Goodbyes (feat. Young Thug)
    Post Malone
    itunes
  20. 20
    Ladbroke Grove artwork
    Ladbroke Grove
    AJ Tracey
    itunes
  21. 21
    Hate Me
    Juice WRLD, Ellie Goulding
    itunes
  22. 22
    Wish You Well artwork
    Wish You Well
    Sigala x Becky Hill
    itunes
  23. 23
    Crown artwork
    Crown
    Stormzy
    itunes
  24. 24
    Small Talk
    Katy Perry
    itunes
  25. 25
    Mad Love artwork
    Mad Love
    Mabel
    itunes
  26. 26
    Ritual
    Tiesto, Rita Ora, Jonas Blue
    itunes
  27. 27
    Giant artwork
    Giant
    Calvin Harris feat. Rag N Bone Man
  28. 28
    Strike a Pose (feat. Aitch) artwork
    Strike a Pose (feat. Aitch)
    Young T & Bugsey
    itunes
  29. 29
    Cross Me
    Ed Sheeran & Chance The Rapper
    itunes
  30. 30
    Never Really Over
    Katy Perry
    itunes
  31. 31
    Just You And I artwork
    Just You And I
    Tom Walker
    itunes
  32. 32
    bad guy
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  33. 33
    You Need To Calm Down
    Taylor Swift
    itunes
  34. 34
    SOS (feat. Aloe Blacc)
    Avicii
    itunes
  35. 35
    Vossi Bop
    Stormzy
    itunes
  36. 36
    Dilemma
    Sigma
    itunes
  37. 37
    Bounce Back
    Little Mix
    itunes
  38. 38
    Love Too Much
    Keane
    itunes
  39. 39
    Shotgun artwork
    Shotgun
    George Ezra
    itunes
  40. 40
    Find U Again artwork
    Find U Again
    Mark Ronson & Camila Cabello
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site

Hot On Capital

Fans surface 'clues' Miley and Liam were on the rocks before split

Liam 'Refused' Marriage Therapy & Other Clues Him And Miley Cyrus Were Headed For A Break-Up

Miley Cyrus

Halsey Defends Miley Cyrus After Troll Comments About Star's Bisexuality

Halsey Defends Miley Cyrus After Troll Comments About Star's Bisexuality
Gemma Collins was praised by fans after posting pictures of her younger self

Gemma Collins Posts Throwback Photos Of Younger Self As She Urges Teen Fans: 'Be Happy And Free'

News

Here's who Liam Hemsworth dated before Miley Cyrus

Liam Hemsworth Girlfriends: Who Did The Aussie Actor Date Before Miley Cyrus?

News

Love Islanders charging thousands for personal appearances

The Insane Amount Love Islanders Are Charging To Turn Up At Your Birthday Party

TV & Film