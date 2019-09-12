How The One Direction Boys Are Fuelling Fans' Hopes For A Reunion

The One Direction boys are all releasing new music at the same time. Picture: Getty

Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan are all about to drop new music.

One Direction took a hiatus in 2015, and ever since we’ve all been awaiting the day the boys announce a comeback.

However, some of them are only just getting started on their solo journeys with Louis Tomlinson and Liam Payne working on their respective debut albums while Harry Styles is soon to release HS2 and Niall Horan has also been teasing album number two.

The 1D stars are all on the verge of dropping new music as Liam is set to drop ‘Stack It Up’ on 18 September, days after Louis released ‘Kill My Mind’. Meanwhile, Niall appears to have been hinting at the plans for his next album on Twitter while Harry has made it very clear his album is coming soon and was spotted filming a music video over the summer.

The exciting time for all four members has some fans hoping this perfect timing actually has a lot more to it, with most begging for the news it’s some sort of reunion.

While we’re sure Niall, Louis, Harry and Liam would make an announcement if they were getting back together, fans can’t help but speculate about their forthcoming new tunes.

One hopeful fan even has a theory their new singles are actually from a collective album and, while we love the positive idea, unfortunately that doesn’t look like what’s happening.

In the meantime 1D fans are simply appreciating the next few weeks will be the closest thing we have to a One Direction reunion.

“Plot twist all of the records the boys keep talking about releasing are actually just one collective album: One Direction’s 6th album,” one person tweeted, as another wrote: “We don’t have a One Direction reunion, we don’t have a comeback, but we have 4/5 releasing new music at the same time. I feel happily attacked, gimme more.”

all the boys are releasing something really soon this is the closest we will get to having one direction back — floor ◟̽◞̽ (@Tomlinbucks) September 10, 2019

plot twist all of the records the boys keep talking about releasing are actually just one collective album: one direction’s 6th album — natalie ❥ ia (@unendingangels) September 2, 2019

It’s nice all of the members of One Direction are releasing solo music at the same time. It’s almost like they could be a band or something. — kelsey j barnes (@kelseyjbarnes) September 5, 2019

all the members of one direction are releasing new music at once and i CANNOT KEEP UP — zahraa ⎊ (@zahraakajee) September 10, 2019

What are the boys working on? Here’s what Liam, Niall, Louis and Harry are up to…

Liam

After enlisting the help of Ed Sheeran for his next single ‘Stack It Up’, Liam is about to drop the tune in a matter of days.

Last year he had success with the likes of ‘Familiar’ and ‘Polaroid’ and when he was quizzed about his debut album recently he said he’s “having a good time doing what I’m doing” and wants to “release different singles to see where it goes”.

He told Virgin Radio Dubai: “If I want to do an album at some point I'm sure it will happen but right now I'm just trying to find the right songs."

Niall

Niall dropped his debut studio album ‘Flicker’ in 2017 and has been working on his second album for months.

The first single from the album ‘Nice To Meet Ya’ is expected to be released this month.

Louis

Louis has had a number of successful singles since going solo, including ‘Just Hold On’ and ‘Back To You’ but his debut album will be a brand new sound.

We got a snippet of his new pop-rock sound when he dropped ‘Kill My Mind’ at the beginning of September and his debut solo album is expected to drop at the start of 2020.

However, he’s already planning to head on tour next year.

Harry

We know there’s something coming from Mr Styles after he was pictured filming a music video on more than one occasion over the summer, weeks after tweeting his second album will be coming this year.

He wrote on the second anniversary of his debut album: “Two years. Thank you for everything. I love you, truly H. #HS2Year.”

And after Mark Ronson shared a picture of himself Harry had taken, it’s clear he’s been working on something big.

