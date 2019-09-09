Louis Tomlinson Discusses Plans For Tour In 2020 After Dropping Brand New Song ‘Kill My Mind’

Louis Tomlinson is heading on tour in 2020. Picture: Getty / PA

Louis Tomlinson is heading on tour in 2020, and the creation of his new album is in full swing.

One Direction star Louis Tomlinson has dropped the latest single ‘Kill My Mind’ from his next LP, and he’s already planning a tour in 2020.

After releasing ‘Two Of Us’ earlier this year, which was a heartfelt tribute to his late mum Johannah Deakin, Louis’ new tune is a very different sound and much more rock-inspired than pop.

But there’s plenty more to come from the 27 year old, who is planning to head on tour in 2020.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone India, the singer revealed he’s got an array of “feel good” songs under his belt and he’s planning a tour for next year.

He told the publication: “When I’m writing the songs, I’m also writing them with the live show in mind, thinking that I need to write songs that are going to transform a live show and be exciting to watch and listen to.

“My tour…that’s when I’m finally going to feel like I’ve started my career as a solo artist, when I can finally get on the road and tour those songs and feel the reaction from the fans, watch them singing my lyrics. It’s always very special.”

Louis confirmed in June he’ll be heading on tour, telling James Corden on the Late Late Show: “I think next year. Which I'm really excited about.

"You know obviously we spent 70 percent of our time in One Direction on the road, so it's been a while for me to do a tour."

He also said he’ll be releasing songs more frequently, adding: "At the moment it's three or four months in between, so I think I'm going to do two or three at once and get myself back on the road.”

