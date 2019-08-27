Harry Styles Opens Up About Holding No Resentment Towards One Direction

Harry Styles doesn't resent his former One Direction days. Picture: PA Images

Harry Styles discussed renouncing his pop past with 1D, but held no resentment to his former band, saying "It was so much fun."

Harry Styles recently opened up to Rolling Stone about his former One Direction days, saying that he thoroughly enjoyed his past and that he didn't regret it.

Speaking about his 'What Makes You Beautiful' past, Harry said "I know it's the thing that always happens.

> Halsey Clears Up Her Comments About Harry Styles & His Music

"When somebody gets out of a band, they go, 'That wasn't me. I was held back.' But it was me. And I don't feel like I was held back at all," continued the 'Sign of the Times' singer. "It was so much fun. If I didn't enjoy it, I wouldn't have done it. It's not like I was tied to a radiator."

Harry Styles released his self-titled album in 2017, a year after One Direction went on an indefinite hiatus. He also made his acting debut in Christopher Nolan's Oscar-nominated Dunkirk.

> Grab Our App For The Latest Celebrity News And Gossip

During his interview Harry also called out his huge following, praising them for being so dedicated, saying "They're the ones who know what they're talking about. They're the people who listen obsessively. They f***ing own this s***. They're running it."