Liam Payne Sings Happy Birthday To Niall Horan With Louis Tomlinson In The Crowd And Fans Are Treating It Like A Mini One Direction Reunion

Louis Tomlinson and Liam Payne were reunited in Madrid. Picture: PA Images

Liam Payne was reunited with Louis Tomlinson on Saturday night, before dedicating Happy Birthday to Niall Horan.

One Direction’s Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson both performed at the Coca-Cola Music Experience in Madrid on 14 September, with Louis making his headline debut as he performed solo.

Liam shared a number of pictures of his reunion with Louis on Instagram, showing them having a well-needed catch up backstage.

How The One Direction Boys Are Fuelling Fans' Hopes For A Reunion

He captioned the snaps shared with his 17.7 million followers: “L is for... Thanks for having me Madrid! Had a lot of fun last night. Good luck to @louist91 tonight for his first solo headline gig #CCME.”

@LiamPayne making us wishing a happy birthday to Niall :) pic.twitter.com/yALmK93ET1 — Nice to meet ya Aurélie (@njhxfluffy) September 15, 2019

You can say whatever you wanna say but Spain has been the closest to get a 1d reunion — carla ϟ Crystalline (@arctichoxran) September 14, 2019

This Liam and Louis reunion has me in my feelings. All we now is a One Direction reunion. #OneDirection @onedirection — ♡Alysa♡ (@alysa_limelight) September 14, 2019

If their mini reunion wasn’t enough to get Directioners excited, Liam only fuelled fans’ tears of joy when he wished bandmate Niall Horan a special happy birthday on stage.

Before singing the birthday tune he told the crowd about bumping into Louis, saying: “We discussed the fact we both forgot to wish Niall a happy birthday, so shall we just sing him a quick happy birthday?”

Fans loved the moment, with many saying “it was more like a 1D concert."

Niall even responded on Twitter, saying: “Shout out to Payno for getting the crowd at the festival to sing happy birthday to me as well… loved that.”

Each of the One Direction boys are about to release new music, so fans are hoping there’s a lot more to each of their comebacks as they hold out hope for some sort of reunion.

Liam is about to drop next single ’Stack It Up’, Louis has just released ‘Kill My Mind’ while Niall has been dropping plenty of hints about the fact his next album is coming soon. Meanwhile, Harry has made it no secret his next album is underway.

While we’re sure Niall, Louis, Harry and Liam would make an announcement if they were getting back together, fans can’t help but speculate about their forthcoming new tunes.

One hopeful fan even has a theory their new singles are actually from a collective album but, while we love the positive idea, unfortunately that doesn’t look like what’s happening.

In the meantime 1D fans are simply appreciating the next few weeks will be the closest thing we have to a One Direction reunion.

