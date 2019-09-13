Niall Horan Asks Fans For One Thing To Help Celebrate His 26th Birthday

Niall asks fans to join him in donating to two causes on his birthday. Picture: Getty Images

As Niall celebrates his 26th birthday, he had a very important message to send to fans about some urgent causes close to the singer.

Niall Horan is celebrating his 26th birthday along with his millions of fans, and has asked people to donate to some urgent causes he cares about to mark the occasion, and is being praised for his charitable nod by fans and celebs alike.

The singer, whose birthday is trending on Twitter (naturally), is using the day to promote two causes- disaster relief for the hurricane that recently devastated the Bahamas, and to the forest fires in the Amazon Forest.

Writing to his 21 million followers, the Irish singer wrote: "Tomorrow is my 26th birthday - I'm so thankful to those of you that want to celebrate with me and send birthday wishes and love."

"They will forever be a problem if WE don't do something about it. WE can stop this together by supporting WWF and American Red Cross."

"This year, I'm asking you to join me in supporting @wwf_uk and @americanredcross, two causes that mean a lot to me for two disasters which have devastated communities and need our help. Click the link to my @justgiving page in my bio to learn more."

Even Ed Sheeran has waded in to praise the 'Slow Hands' singer for raising attention and urging for donations, writing "This bloke is doing a really good thing for two charities for his birthday."

Ed Sheeran praises Niall for promoting charities on his birthday. Picture: Instagram @teddysphotos

As fans celebrating Niall's big day, they also look forward to the release of his new music which is coming very soon (but a date is unconfirmed), the first single from his upcoming second album having already been announced, titled, 'Nice To Know Ya'.

He's also hosted a top secret listening party, which got rave reviews and revelations of a ballad that touches on his heartbreak after splitting from actress and singer Hailee Steinfeld.

He's also told fans that he's getting itchy feet having spent so much time in the studio finishing up the record, and can't wait to get back out on the road to play his music to fans, which MUST mean the music is coming soon... right Niall?!

I’m so pumped . Ready to goooooo . Bored of being at home doing mixes — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) September 8, 2019

