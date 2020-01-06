One Direction’s Official Website Has Been Updated – And Fans Are Convinced Of A 2020 Reunion

One Direction have fans convinced of a 2020 reunion. Picture: Getty

One Direction’s official website has been updated and fans reckon it means the boys will reunite in 2020.

There have been a number of clues One Direction will be making a return to our lives this year, with even Liam Payne saying there’ll be a documentary to mark the boys’ 10th anniversary.

While there’s not yet any strong evidence of a reunion, Directioners can’t help but dream about Louis Tomlinson, Harry Styles, Niall Horan and Liam Payne coming back into our lives together.

And the latest hint to fuel reunion excitement is that the stars’ website has been updated – it even reads ‘2020 Sony Music Entertainment’ at the bottom of the page.

“What do you mean One Direction website has 2020 on the bottom and it’s active again?” One fan demanded on Twitter.

“7 hours ago the One Direction website wasn’t working… now it works, what’s happening?” Asked another.

If that wasn’t enough, Liam reportedly said a film project is in the works to celebrate the band’s 10-year anniversary.

However, one person was quick to point out the site's date is of course updated every year.

me in 2020 finally thinking I'm over 1D

suddenly: One Direction documentary, website active, 2020 on the bottom of their page, radio stations tweeting about 1Dpic.twitter.com/Ni53aLXnXD — LUCY 🍓 loves ruka, anne & meera (@duhitsnialler) January 6, 2020

umm... WHY IS THE ONE DIRECTION WEBSITE BACK UP?? — phia 🄷 𝐌𝐈𝐒𝐒𝐄𝐒 𝐇𝐀𝐑𝐑𝐘 (@harryxtimothee) January 6, 2020

According to JustJared, the ‘Stack It Up’ singer let the news slip while promoting his debut album, LP1, to Dubai’s City Times.

He reminisced to the publication: “It’s hard for me to remember specific gigs because it was a blur of planes and sound checks and screams.”

It was then that the father of one spilled info on the documentary, adding: “I think we filmed that show and it will be part of a documentary around an anniversary.”

One Direction was formed on The X Factor in 2010, with the boys reaching the semi-finals before soaring to global fame.

In 2016 they announced they would be taking a hiatus, less than a year after Zayn Malik quit the band, and each of the lads have had successful solo careers ever since.

