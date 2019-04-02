Every Clue A One Direction Reunion Is Happening & When It Will Be

One Direction's hiatus began in 2015. Picture: Getty Images

One Direction went on a hiatus back in 2016 and have always said they would reunite one day, so when exactly will that be from every clue the boys have dropped?

We're sorry to even make you re-live the dark day that was One Direction announcing their hiatus back in 2015, but that's what we have to do, because then how would we ever get to the bottom of when they'll reunite?

March 2019- Louis Tomlinson's Vanity Fair Italia Interview

Louis Tomlinson has always been an ardent support of the band getting back together and says it would be fair on the fans if they never reunited.

He told Vanity Fair Italia: "We haven't started talking about it yet, but the truth is that it would be wrong not to meet even one day, it would be wrong for fans too. The problem is to say when. We are all engaged in our careers."

"Of course I miss it so much. Like all of those who have been part of that period. We lived on a roller coaster and it was wonderful."

"We have traveled the world. We got on all the stages. I miss it and when I think back I feel only pride."

December 2018- Liam tell us they're still BFF's

Liam Payne told us at the 2018 Jingle Bell Ball that him and the boys are still super close despite not being in the band.

He revealed that him and Niall spent four hours on FaceTime to each other when they were deliriously jet lagged over the festive period which we honestly would have loved to watch.

Niall Horan misses being in the band- 2018

Niall Horan, who is now working on his second album, has spoken about how much he misses being in the band and being around his BFFs all the time on the podcast George Ezra & Friends.

"We had enough time to get to know each other. Being in 'The X Factor' house we were living in the same room, all five of us, two bunk beds and a single bed and we were in there with each other for 10 weeks."

"It was like being at school but we just happened to go on national TV on Saturday nights. It was a bit strange. We got on really well. When you look left and right onstage you know that you're with your mates."

But when will it be?

As we know, Zayn left the band in 2015 and has only mentioned the band on rare occasions, the same goes for Harry Styles too, who has not mentioned the band much since pursuing solo ventures, but is technically still a part of the band.

There's definitely hope for a reunion with plenty of the 1D boys up for one, but as for a date, it remains very much illusive.

