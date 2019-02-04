Louis Tomlinson Confirms His New Single Is Coming Soon As Well As His Debut Album

Louis Tomlinson has been working on his new album. Picture: Instagram

Here’s everything you need to know about the former One Direction star’s debut album and his new music, coming soon!

We’ve been waiting for Louis Tomlinson’s debut album for what feels like forever, but it looks like we won’t have too much longer to wait – he’s teased that “it’s coming...”!

Louis, who has released three singles, has been teasing that he’s working on the album but there’s a single that is being mastered at the moment.

He told fans on Twitter, “Just heard the master of the single. So excited for you all to hear it!”

Just heard the master of the single. So excited for you all to hear it! — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) February 2, 2019

So far we have heard ‘Just Hold On’, ‘Back To You’ and ‘Miss You’ as Louis first three solo singles and fans can’t wait to get the full record in their hands.

There’s currently no word on when the elusive album will be dropping but from Louis’ recent studio Instagrams, it can’t be far off.

Louis has had a pretty busy year outside of his solo career – he joined the X Factor as a judge and went straight on to mentor his singer, Dalton Harris, to victory. Casual.

We can’t wait to hear what his new material sounds like!

