Freddie Tomlinson Has Fans Shook At How Similar He Looks To Dad Louis

Louis Tomlinson's son resembles the singer so much as he turns 3. Picture: Getty/Instagram @brianasrealaccount

Louis Tomlinson's son, Freddie, just turned three years old and fans can't get over how much the 'Back To You' singer and his little boy look alike.

Louis Tomlinson's son, Freddie looks so much like his dad and fans of the 'Just Hold On' singer they can't believe, taking to Twitter to express just how much he is the 'spitting image' of his father.

The singer's son just celebrated his third birthday in LA where he lives with his mum, Briana Jungwirth, who often shares adorable snaps of her son, who has bright blonde hair, and fans flooded to her Instagram page to wish 'little Louis' a happy birthday.

A day late but happy birthday to this little sunshine!💙 The spitting image of his father🥰 (Freddie, Louis’ son :)) pic.twitter.com/odEUN3AOgJ — Hazza. (@Harrystrilogyy) January 22, 2019

Fans say Louis Tomlinson and Freddie look exactly like each other. Picture: Getty

Fans even took the opportunity to address the outlandish fan theory that Freddie isn't Louis' son, using the fact the two look so similar in pictures of them smiling as proof.

And yet there's people who still don't believe he's Louis' son I'm- — nadia (@bisexuaIniall) January 22, 2019

Okay but people please stop saying that Freddie’s not Louis’ son. Just look at his face, he looks so much like Louis. Also why are you so bothered by the fact that he has a kid?? — Fred✨ (@RealGirlFred) January 21, 2019

Fans took to Instagram to let the X Factor judge know his son is 'literally a replica' of him, saying he's a 'miniature Louis.'

Louis first announced Freddie's birth on Twitter saying: "I'm pleased to say my baby son was born yesterday...He is healthy and pretty amazing :) I'm very happy!!"

Louis Tomlinson tells fans about the birth of his son back in 2016. Picture: Twitter

