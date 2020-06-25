Briana Jungwirth: 5 Things You Need To Know About Louis Tomlinson’s Ex Who Is Dating Brody Jenner

Briana and Louis Tomlinson share a little boy, named Freddie, together. Picture: instagram

Briana Jungwirth is now dating Brody Jenner and everyone wants to know more about Louis Tomlinson's ex from her age to her job and Instagram.

Briana Jungwirth is best known for sharing her son, Freddie, with One Direction star Louis Tomlinson.

The One Direction star and his ex-girlfriend are on good terms, as Briana shared an adorable Father’s Day post about the ‘Walls’ singer at the weekend.

Briana Jungworth now lives in California where her new boyfriend Brody Jenner does. Picture: instagram

And now it's emerged that Briana is dating Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Brody Jenner.

So who is Briana Jungwirth? Does she have a job? And how old is she? Here's everything you need to know:

What does Briana Jungwirth do for a living? What's her job?

Briana is a personal stylist. That’s how she met Louis.

Who is Briana Jungwirth dating?

She is currently dating Brody Jenner! He is the son of Caitlyn Jenner and the step brother of Kendall and Kylie Jenner and Kim, Khloe, Kourtney and Rob Kardashian.

What age is Briana Jungwirth? How old is she?

Briana is 28 years old.

Where is Briana Jungwirth from?

Briana is American and was born in California.

She currently lives in Calabasas in the same exclusive neighbourhood as the Kardashians.

What’s Briana Jungwirth’s Instagram?

Briana’s Instagram handle is @brianasrealaccount and she has 556k followers.

She doesn’t post much but when she does it tends to be glamorous selfies and adorable snaps of her little boy.

