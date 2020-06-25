Briana Jungwirth: 5 Things You Need To Know About Louis Tomlinson’s Ex Who Is Dating Brody Jenner

25 June 2020, 11:08

Briana and Louis Tomlinson share a little boy, named Freddie, together
Briana and Louis Tomlinson share a little boy, named Freddie, together. Picture: instagram

Briana Jungwirth is now dating Brody Jenner and everyone wants to know more about Louis Tomlinson's ex from her age to her job and Instagram.

Briana Jungwirth is best known for sharing her son, Freddie, with One Direction star Louis Tomlinson.

The One Direction star and his ex-girlfriend are on good terms, as Briana shared an adorable Father’s Day post about the ‘Walls’ singer at the weekend.

31 Must-See Photos Of Louis Tomlinson's Baby Boy, Freddie Reign Tomlinson

Briana Jungworth now lives in California where her new boyfriend Brody Jenner does
Briana Jungworth now lives in California where her new boyfriend Brody Jenner does. Picture: instagram

And now it's emerged that Briana is dating Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Brody Jenner.

So who is Briana Jungwirth? Does she have a job? And how old is she? Here's everything you need to know:

What does Briana Jungwirth do for a living? What's her job?

Briana is a personal stylist. That’s how she met Louis.

Who is Briana Jungwirth dating?

She is currently dating Brody Jenner! He is the son of Caitlyn Jenner and the step brother of Kendall and Kylie Jenner and Kim, Khloe, Kourtney and Rob Kardashian.

What age is Briana Jungwirth? How old is she?

Briana is 28 years old.

Where is Briana Jungwirth from?

Briana is American and was born in California.

She currently lives in Calabasas in the same exclusive neighbourhood as the Kardashians.

What’s Briana Jungwirth’s Instagram?

Briana’s Instagram handle is @brianasrealaccount and she has 556k followers.

She doesn’t post much but when she does it tends to be glamorous selfies and adorable snaps of her little boy.

> Have You Got A Smart Speaker? Tell It To "Play Capital"!

Hot On Capital

How did Scott Disick get so rich?

Scott Disick Net Worth: How Did He Get So Rich & What Does He Do For A Living?
Paul Mescal plays Connell in Sally Rooney's 'Norma

Paul Mescal: Age, Height & Dating Details Of 'Normal People' Actor

Features

Marianne is played by British actress Daisy Edgar

Daisy Edgar-Jones: Age, Height & Dating Details Of 'Normal People' Actress

Features

Does Normal People TV show have the same ending as the book?

Does Normal People Have The Same TV Ending As The Sally Rooney Book?

TV & Film

Harry Styles tattoos were made into a sweatshirt

Where To Buy Harry Styles' Tattoo Hoodie

Normal People's Paul Mescal and India Mullen live together

Is Paul Mescal Dating 'Normal People' Co-Star India Mullen?

TV & Film