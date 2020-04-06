All The Reunions Happening On Instagram Live During Quarantine

From Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez to Hailey & Justin Bieber and Kendall Jenner, celebs have been making the most of social distancing by having reunions online.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, everyone has been in quarantine to help prevent the spread, and it’s brought out some of the most iconic reunions.

Loads of celebs have taken to their Instagram lives to reconnect with old friends and catch up in front of their fans and we are living for it!

Let’s take a look at some of the best reunions so far…

Miley Cyrus & Emily Osment

MILEY CYRUS AND EMILY OSMENT ARE CURRENTLY ON INSTA LIVE TOGETHER 🥺 pic.twitter.com/E0uSZwff6S — beth 💫 (@wildestwonder) March 23, 2020

Hannah Montana stars Miley Cyrus and Emily Osment reunited on the 'Slide Away' singer’s Insta live show series, ‘Bright Minded’.

If it wasn’t already exciting enough that we could watch the iconic Disney show now on Disney+, the actresses blessed us with a chat where the went through their old pictures and memories from the show.

Emily, who played Miley’s BFF Lilly Truscott in the programme, gave fans some next level nostalgia during the live-talk!

Miley Cyrus & Selena Gomez

In another episode of Miley’s Insta live series, she was joined by her fellow former Disney star, Selena Gomez.

The chat saw the pair discuss mental health as the ‘Rare’ hitmaker opened up about her bipolar diagnosis for the first time.

Victorious cast

The nostalgia was hitting the internet as the cast of Victorious reunited in a video call.

Ariana Grande shared a snap of the chat, with the caption ‘happy’, and fans were just as excited!

The 'Thank U, Next’ hitmaker was joined by the likes of Victoria Justice, Daniella Monet, Liz Gillies, Matt Bennett and Beck Oliver.

Justin and Hailey Bieber & Kendall Jenner

Video of Justin and Hailey Bieber on Instagram Live with Kendall Jenner today (April 5) pic.twitter.com/TEGuvzbRLr — Justin Bieber Crew (@JBCrewdotcom) April 5, 2020

Justin and Hailey Bieber have been quarantining together and have been entertaining themselves with TikTok challenges.

With the 'Intentions’ singer taking to his Instagram live pretty much each day to interact with fans, he was joined recently by his wife to chat with their good friend and model Kendall Jenner.

The trio have all been friends for years and the Kardashian sister was showing fans old pictures of them hanging out, with snaps from their trip to Coachella when they were 15 years old.

