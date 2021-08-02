Ariana Grande Encourages Fan Base To Get Vaccinated Against Covid-19

Ariana Grande encouraged fans to get the Covid-19 vaccine. Picture: Ariana Grande/Instagram

By Capital FM

Ariana Grande has been urging her fans to stay safe ever since the start of the pandemic and is now encouraging them to get vaccinated against coronavirus if they’re able to.

Ariana Grande shared a “gentle reminder” for her 256 million Instagram followers to get vaccinated against covid-19, after spending the last 18 months leading by example in adhering to the coronavirus safety measures.

The ‘Positions’ hitmaker shared a lengthy message to her fans alongside a selfie of her wearing a mask, to warn those eligible about the health risks of remaining unvaccinated.

She wrote: “Vaxxed n masked. This is your gentle reminder to please get your vaccines if you are eligible. this thing is not yet over ! [sic].

Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga urged fans to wear masks with their 'Rain on Me' performance in 2020. Picture: Getty

“Sharing some info because i care and if i can, i’d like to help anybody who is hesitant or curious with making their decision. this delta variant is very new and since data is changing all the time, i’ll source some links for you to stay up to speed yourself but so far..."

Ariana tagged the Instagram accounts of doctors and healthcare professionals to encourage her followers to find out their own information, adding a warning about the delta variant of the virus.

She continued: “We do know that it spreads much more easily compared to previous variants. most of the spread is among unvaccinated people and in areas with low vaccination rates!

“And yes although you can still get it while vaccinated, the vaccine helps to protect against severe illness, hospitalisation, and death ! all great things to be protected against in my book.

"Oh and if you have already gotten sick with COVID-19, you should STILL get vaccinated.”

Ari added a link to a myth-busting website to reassure fans, signing off her caption with: “Save a life or two. who knows.”

