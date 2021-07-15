Every Ariana Grande Lyric That Will Make You Feel Like Getting Your Life Together

These Ariana Grande lryics are bound to empower you! Picture: Ariana Grande Artwork

By Capital FM

Let Ariana Grande guide you to a more confident, self-assured, successful self with these empowering tracks. From 'God is a woman' to 'NASA' – Ari's lyrics will inspire you!

Ariana Grande has a myriad of songs to choose from when it comes to confidence, success and overcoming hurdles.

From the confessional tracks of 'Thank U, Next' to the bold bops from 'Dangerous Woman' – this pop powerhouse has got you covered!

All The Clues So Far Ariana Grande Will Play Megara In Hercules Live-Action Remake

Let's take a dive into Ari's best empowering lyrics, as she would say "I show them my discography"...

'successful'

This number from Ariana's fourth studio album, 'Sweetener', pretty much does what it says on tin...

If you've got your eye on the prize and you need a motivating song to remind you of your goals, then this track will do just that!

'successful' is an uplifting anthem that champions following your passions, the 28-year-old songstress celebrates her accomplishments whilst urging listeners to also follow their aspirations.

"Yeah, it feels so good to be so young

And have this fun and be successful, yeah

I'm so successful, yeah

And, girl, you too, you are so young

And beautiful and so successful, oh, whoa, yeah

I'm so successful"

'God is a woman'

This smash-hit is an independence anthem!

This 'Sweetener' single empowers listeners to invest in their self worth, since its release in 2018 its been adopted as a feminist bop.

"And I can be all the things you told me not to be

When you try to come for me, I keep on flourishing

And he see the universe when I'm the company

It's all in me"

'Break Free' featuring Zedd

'Break Free' hails from the iconic vocalist's 'My Everything' album released in 2014 – Ari really has been motivating the masses since the early days of her career!

In collaboration with Zedd, the EDM-infused electro-dance song is sure to get you motivated.

The banger has surpassed a whopping 1.1 billion views on YouTube... that's a lot of empowered fans out there.

"I'm stronger than I've been before

This is the part when I break free

'Cause I can't resist it no more"

'NASA'

This track from the critically-acclaimed 'Thank U, Next' record is all about "tryna self-discover".

If you're in the headspace where you only want to think about "me, myself and I" then ask Alexa to play 'NASA'.

"Think I'm better off here all alone tonight

Ain't no checkin' on when I get home tonight

Just makin' sure I'm good on my own tonight

Even though there isn't nothin' wrong tonight"

'thank u, next'

Of course, this one was going on the list – what playlist is complete without this unapologetically honest track?

The pop songstress gives a commentary on her dating life and personal struggles in the smash-hit song.

Ariana discusses themes of self-love, growth, and empowerment following the dissolution of a relationship.

"Spend more time with my friends

I ain't worried 'bout nothin'

Plus, I met someone else

We're havin' better discussions"

"'Cause her name is Ari

And I'm so good with that

She taught me love

She taught me patience

She handles pain

That amazing (yeah, she's amazing)"

'No Tears Left To Cry'

The ex-Nikelodoeon star ignited her comeback in 2018 with 'No Tears Left To Cry'.

The self-lifting anthem explores themes of mental health and personal struggle but has an uplifting message – you can get through it all.

"Right now, I'm in a state of mind

I wanna be in like all the time

Ain't got no tears left to cry"

"Oh, I just want you to come with me

We on another mentality

Ain't got no tears left to cry

So I'm pickin' it up, pickin' it up"

'Monopoly' featuring Victoria Monét

'Monopoly' is undoubtedly a boss moment.

It's within the same vein as 'successful', the track is a trap-pop tune that discusses independence, personal achievements and positivity.

"Bad vibes, get off of me

Outta here with that f**kery

Treat my goals like property

Collect them like Monopoly

I probably won't come if there's not a fee

And if they try come stoppin' me

I show them my discography (Yeah, yeah)"

'just like magic'

The pop sensation's latest studio record had a track dedicated to manifestation... we love to see it!

Ariana professes "I get everything I want 'cause I attract it" – that's a mantra we can all get on board with.

'just like magic', the fourth track on 'Posiitions' released in late 2020, focuses on the value of putting positive energy into the world.

"Good karma, my aesthetic

Keep my conscience clear, that's why I'm so magnetic

Manifest it, I finessed it

Take my pen and write some love letters to heaven"

'Be Alright'

This 'Dangerous Woman' era tune is a laid-back yet motivating song to get your day on track.

If Ari sings it then it must be true – it'll be alright!

"We're gonna be alright

Hey!

We're gonna be alright

Hey yeah

Oh yeah

We're gonna be alright"

What Grande bops are you adding to your motivational playlist?

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital