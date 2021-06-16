All The Clues So Far Ariana Grande Will Play Megara In Hercules Live-Action Remake

Ariana Grande has fans convinced she's set to play Megara. Picture: Ariana Grande/Instagram / Getty

Ariana Grande is hotly-tipped to be playing Megara in the live-action remake of Hercules – and here’s why…

Ever since Ariana Grande slayed her rendition of ‘I Won’t Say I’m In Love’ during quarantine last year, fans have been hailing her as the next Megara.

It just so happens a Hercules live-action film is in the works and producers reportedly had their eye on Ari after her at-home performance for the Disney Family Singalong left us all speechless.

But since then there have only been more nods to Ari taking on the role, and her disappearing tattoos might just be one of them.

Here are the clues so far Ariana might just be the new Megara in the upcoming Hercules movie…

Ariana Grande is tipped to be starring in the Hercules live-action remake. Picture: Ariana Grande/Instagram

Ariana doesn’t just revive her broadway roots for nothing

i’m telling y’all ariana is gonna be cast as megara or elphaba real damn soon,, ariana doesn’t just bring out her broadway roots for nothing ☝🏽pic.twitter.com/PO3LSxRfZc — ‘ (@versaceghostin) June 16, 2021

As Arianators rightfully pointed out, Ariana doesn’t bring out her stage performance past for no reason, so when she joined James Corden for a Hairspray-inspired routine to celebrate the end of lockdown, fans were quick to jump to conclusions.

“I’m telling y’all ariana is gonna be cast as megara or elphaba real damn soon [sic],” one fan tweeted.

Ariana’s purple outfit spoke a thousand words

Ariana Grande's purple dress spoke a thousand words. Picture: Getty

Ariana’s purple outfit at the iHeartRadio Awards with The Weekend was either a massive nod to Megara… or just a stunning purple outfit.

Her silk maxi skirt and crop top were definitely something we could see Megara in, as the character’s trademark outfit is of course a purple gown.

Again, we could be totally off, but look at the hairstyle too!

Ariana’s missing tattoos in her wedding pictures

Ariana Grande's butterfly tattoo has been missing since her wedding photos. Picture: Ariana Grande/Instagram

Okay, bear with us on this one, but Ariana’s missing butterfly tattoos had some fans thinking she’d covered them up for the Hercules film.

Fans first noticed her ink at disappeared when she posted her beautiful wedding photos – but the biggest clue of all was that the company working on the production of the remake liked all of Ariana’s wedding snaps.

Process that information however you wish.

