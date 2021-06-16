Ariana Grande Shares First Glimpse Of Wedding Ring From Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande shared a look at her wedding ring for the first time. Picture: @arianagrande/Instagram

By Capital FM

Ariana Grande has debuted her wedding ring from her husband Dalton Gomez as she performed on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Ariana Grande just shared a glimpse of her wedding ring for the first time and it’s so stunning!

The ‘Positions’ songstress appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Tuesday evening to sing a song called 'No Lockdowns Anymore' set to the tune of the iconic Hairspray number 'Good Morning Baltimore'.

Ahead of her performance, Ari shared some stunning pictures of her yellow Versace outfit, in which fans spotted two dazzling rings on her finger and we are in awe!

This comes after it was reported last month that her husband Dalton Gomez had designed a custom-made wedding band for his new bride, and we can now confirm it is gorgeous!

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez got married in May 2021. Picture: @arianagrande/Instagram

According to E! News, the ring was described as “a beautiful, tasteful platinum and diamond pave band" and the 27-year-old singer was said to be over the moon with her hubby’s choice.

Dalton collaborated with Solow & Co on the platinum wedding band, the same jewellers he used to design the famous asymmetrical pearl and diamond engagement ring he gifted Ari when he proposed in December 2020.

Fans initially searched for a glimpse of Ari’s wedding ring when she shared photos of her big day on Instagram, however, it wasn’t super noticeable.

The ‘thank u, next’ singer’s first performance as a married woman was at the Billboard Music Awards with The Weeknd, where eagle-eyed fans had noticed the star sporting two bands on her finger.

Ariana Grande showed a glimpse of her wedding ring. Picture: @arianagrande/Instagram

Ariana Grande's stunning engagement ring. Picture: @arianagrande/Instagram

But now we've had a closer look, it’s safe to say the Instagram debut of Ari’s ring has left fans admiring the stunning piece of jewellery!

This comes just weeks after she got married to her property developer boyfriend, with the pair secretly tying the knot at her stunning home in LA.

The wedding is said to have been a tiny and intimate gathering at the superstar's $6.75 million California home just six months after the couple got engaged.

