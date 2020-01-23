Disney+: Everything We Know Including UK Release Date, Price And List Of Top Shows

Disney+ is coming to the UK in March 2020. Picture: Disney+

Disney+ is the highly anticipated rival to Netflix, but when will the UK be able to watch it? And how much will it cost? Here's the answers...

If you've been on Twitter, you've definitely seen Baby Yoda memes. Well, if you didn't know, they came from Disney+, the video-streming platform, set to rival Netflix and Amazon Prime.

Boasting a lot of originals, including live action remakes and series, Disney+ is set to be one of the most popular streaming services around...

But there are still a lot of questions to be answered. Luckily, we're huge Disney nerds and have all of the answers for you.

When is Disney+ coming to the UK?

Disney+ has a brand new release date; the streaming service is set to be released in the United Kingdom a week before originally planned, on 24 March 2020.

It is also set to be available in the rest of Europe at a similar time, while it launched in America on 12 November.

Meanwhile, the likes of South America and Asia will have to wait even longer for Disney+, as they are still waiting for a release date.

How much will Disney+ cost?

There are two tiers for Disney+; you can either pay £59.99, annually, or pay £5.99 per month.

Both of these tiers entitle you to the same benefits, including concurrent streams, unlimited downloads and the ability to create seven profiles.

This is the same price, monthly, for Netflix.

Disney+ will show their entire collection of Pixar movies. Picture: Twitter

What can I watch on Disney+?

Last year, Disney released a huge Twitter thread, announcing all of the content available on their streaming service, Disney+, totalling over 300 separate posts.

While some of the obvious Disney favourites, including Star Wars, Frozen and The Lion King are available, Disney have also promised their earlier work - from the 1940s, including Swiss Family Robinson and Miracle on 34th Street - are available.

Disney+ is also releasing its own original movies and series, such as the critically acclaimed The Mandalorian, which features the meme on everyone's timeline, Baby Yoda. They have also dropped a live action remake of Lady and the Tramp, exclusive to Disney+, as well as a spin-off to Zac Efron's Disney Channel Original Movie, called High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

They are also providing series from their other properties, including The Simpsons.

Where can I watch Disney+?

It's said that Disney+ will be launched on pretty much any device you can think of, including mobile phones, games consoles and smart TVs.

In the US, viewers are able to watch their favourite Disney films and series on the likes of their PS4 and Xbox One.

