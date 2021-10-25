Ed Sheeran Tests Positive For Covid

By Capital FM

Ed Sheeran has informed fans he’s having to self-isolate after testing positive for coronavirus.

Ed Sheeran’s schedule was just beginning to amp up ahead of his next album’s release, but the ‘Shivers’ singer is having to take some time out after testing positive for Covid-19.

Five days before the release of ‘Equals’, Ed told his 35 million Instagram followers in a statement he’ll be conducting his upcoming interviews and performances from home.

He wrote: “Hey guys. Quick note to tell you that I’ve sadly tested positive for Covid, so I’m now self-isolating and following government guidelines.

Ed Sheeran has tested positive for Covid. Picture: Getty

Ed Sheeran shared a statement after testing positive. Picture: Ed Sheeran/Instagram

“It means that I’m now unable to plough ahead with any in-person commitments for now, so I’ll be doing as many of my planned interviews/performances I can from my house/ Apologies to anyone I’ve let down.

“Be safe everyone.”

Ed’s since been flooded with well-wishes from fans after sharing the statement.

“I’m sorry to hear that! Get better soon,” one fan commented.

Ed Sheeran's album 'Equals' comes out on Friday. Picture: Getty

Ed Sheeran's album 'Equals'. Picture: Ed Sheeran/Instagram

“Feel better, Ed!” Wrote another.

“Feel better, Ed!! I don’t think there’s anything you could do to let us down,” replied a third.

Ed’s album, ‘Equals’, is coming out on Friday, marking his first solo album in four years.

Singles ‘Bad Habits’ and ‘Shivers’ were released earlier this year, giving fans a hint at what’s to come with his next era.

He also announced The Mathematics Tour, a string of UK dates throughout 2022.

