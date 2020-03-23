From Perrie Edwards And Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain To Justin And Hailey Bieber – The Celebrity Couples Taking To TikTok As They Quarantine Togethr

Celebrities are turning to TikTok as they self-isolate with their loved ones, with Justin and Hailey Bieber and Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain just a few of the couples keeping us entertained.

As the world stays home amid the developing coronavirus pandemic, celebrities are finding alternate ways to keep their loyal fan base updated on their antics and are teaming up with their baes on TikTok.

There are plenty of stars who have already made a name for themselves on TikTok, but many are now joining up to kill all the extra hours they’ve gained.

Perrie Edwards has quickly become obsessed with the platform, roping in beau Alex Oxlade-Chamblerain to showcase their dance skills, while Love Island pair Siannise Fudge and Luke T have been sharing videos since impressing viewers in the villa talent show.

Here are some of our fave celebrity couples’ TikTok videos:

Justin and Hailey Bieber

Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Olivia and Alex Bowen

Siannise Fudge and Luke T

Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling

