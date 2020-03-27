Ariana Grande Celebrates 10 Year Anniversary Of Victorious With Emotional Instagram Post Calling It ‘The Most Special Years Of My Life’
27 March 2020, 11:14
Ariana Grande marked the 10th anniversary of Nickelodeon’s Victorious with a heartfelt Instagram post.
It’s been 10 years since Ariana Grande, Victoria Justice, Daniella Monet and their co-stars began Nickelodeon’s Victorious, a teen series about a performing arts school called Hollywood Arts High, in which pop star Ariana played Cat Valentine.
To celebrate the anniversary after seeing some of her co-stars’ celebratory posts, Ari took to Instagram to share a series of photos of herself and the stars who became her good friends.
Ariana Grande Says Her ‘Heart Hurts’ For Small Businesses Impacted By COVID-19 And Throws Financial Support Behind Them
She wrote alongside it: “Ten years of victorious, daniella’s post got me all in my feels now so i’m sorry for the mushiness but.... jus want to say how grateful i will always be for being on this show and for those years of my life [sic].”
ten years of victorious 🤍 daniella’s post got me all in my feels now so i’m sorry for the mushiness but.... jus want to say how grateful i will always be for being on this show and for those years of my life. i couldn’t have spent my teenage years with a better, more funny, talented group of human beings. i really loved playing cat valentine (even though sometimes people think i actually still speak and act like that and her essence will lovingly haunt me til i die) .... i miss getting in trouble w my friends the school room and trying not to laugh when we weren’t supposed to on set. i even miss waking up with red hair dye stained pillows. thank u @danwarp and to my cast mates for some of the most special years of my life and for bringing all of us into each other’s lives. happy anniversary!
The ‘Sweetener’ hitmaker also dispelled the rumours her former character’s voice is how she speaks in reality, adding: “I couldn’t have spent my teenage years with a better, more funny, talented group of human beings. i really loved playing cat valentine (even though sometimes people think i actually still speak and act like that and her essence will lovingly haunt me til i die).
“…. i miss getting in trouble w my friends the school room and trying not to laugh when we weren’t supposed to on set. i even miss waking up with red hair dye stained pillows."
the last time we were all together 🧡 miss you guys, i miss Victorious, nick on sunset 😔, i miss laughing all the time, getting nervous before run throughs, our cute little dressing rooms, spending way too long in hair and make up, my crazy Trina shoes and tiny shorts w big shirts because my boobs were too big for a kids show, i even miss being freezing during crazy long night shoots, i miss the choreography because i was convinced i was a dancer (I’m not), i don’t totally miss recording songs because i can’t sing, but i miss hearing you guys sing ALL DAY. i miss the concerts we did together, especially that one in Florida and London, i actually think that’s all we did, i miss the trip to mall of America, and just all the the different places we traveled to together... aw and i miss trying to make Liz feel better about flying and taking elevators, i miss prank calling ea other from different hotel rooms... most of all, miss seeing you guys every day. cheers to our 10 year anniversary. what a show, what a cast 🥰 love you guys. thank you to every single one of you who watched and supported us then and now. best fans in the game 🤍🤍🤍
10 years of Victorious!!! It’s actually a little crazy typing that, because in a lot of ways it feels like it was just yesterday. I’ll never forget how I cried at our very first table read. I cried because I was sooo frickin’ happy!!! This show changed my life & I’m so grateful I got to share it with this amazing, insanely talented group of people. We share memories together that I look back fondly on to this day & will always cherish. Thank you so much to all the fans who continue to love and support our show. Makes me real happy to see that it’s still enjoyed by so many of you. Thank you @danwarp for creating this magic 🙏🏼♥️🙏🏼. I love you guys!!! #grateful
Ariana continued: “Thank u @danwarp and to my cast mates for some of the most special years of my life and for bringing all of us into each other’s lives. happy anniversary!”
Ariana’s co-stars also shared heartfelt posts to honour the date, with Daniella Monet posting a snap of herself and the cast huddled together on a sofa, with each of the girls wearing a patterned onesie.
Meanwhile, Victoria Justice posted her own string of photos, one of which showed her larking about with Ariana on set.
Ariana has often spoken out about the iconic red hair her character had, saying years of dying it left her with seriously damaged locks – which is why she now always opts for her iconic long ponytail.
