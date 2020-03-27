Ariana Grande Celebrates 10 Year Anniversary Of Victorious With Emotional Instagram Post Calling It ‘The Most Special Years Of My Life’

Ariana Grande marked the 10th anniversary of Victorious. Picture: Getty / Instagram

Ariana Grande marked the 10th anniversary of Nickelodeon’s Victorious with a heartfelt Instagram post.

It’s been 10 years since Ariana Grande, Victoria Justice, Daniella Monet and their co-stars began Nickelodeon’s Victorious, a teen series about a performing arts school called Hollywood Arts High, in which pop star Ariana played Cat Valentine.

To celebrate the anniversary after seeing some of her co-stars’ celebratory posts, Ari took to Instagram to share a series of photos of herself and the stars who became her good friends.

Ariana Grande Says Her ‘Heart Hurts’ For Small Businesses Impacted By COVID-19 And Throws Financial Support Behind Them

She wrote alongside it: “Ten years of victorious, daniella’s post got me all in my feels now so i’m sorry for the mushiness but.... jus want to say how grateful i will always be for being on this show and for those years of my life [sic].”

The ‘Sweetener’ hitmaker also dispelled the rumours her former character’s voice is how she speaks in reality, adding: “I couldn’t have spent my teenage years with a better, more funny, talented group of human beings. i really loved playing cat valentine (even though sometimes people think i actually still speak and act like that and her essence will lovingly haunt me til i die).

“…. i miss getting in trouble w my friends the school room and trying not to laugh when we weren’t supposed to on set. i even miss waking up with red hair dye stained pillows."

Ariana continued: “Thank u @danwarp and to my cast mates for some of the most special years of my life and for bringing all of us into each other’s lives. happy anniversary!”

Ariana’s co-stars also shared heartfelt posts to honour the date, with Daniella Monet posting a snap of herself and the cast huddled together on a sofa, with each of the girls wearing a patterned onesie.

Meanwhile, Victoria Justice posted her own string of photos, one of which showed her larking about with Ariana on set.

Ariana has often spoken out about the iconic red hair her character had, saying years of dying it left her with seriously damaged locks – which is why she now always opts for her iconic long ponytail.

