Ariana Grande Says Her ‘Heart Hurts’ For Small Businesses Impacted By COVID-19 And Throws Financial Support Behind Them

Ariana wants to help small businesses. Picture: PA

Ariana Grande has thrown her support behind small businesses affected by COVID-19.

Ariana Grande took to Instagram on Thursday night to encourage her followers to support small businesses who have been impacted by coronavirus.

The ’Sweetener’ singer said her ‘heart hurts’ for all those affected and revealed she has given cash to organisations such as Give Directly, who ‘give cash directly to people who need it’.

Ariana Grande made the comments on her Instagram Story. Picture: Instagram

Her post read: “While we are social distancing and doing best we can to protect one another my heart hurts for the small businesses, individual families affect by all of this.

“I am supporting the organisations below and if you are able to, you should too.

“@oportunityfund small business relief fund. @givedirectly emergency COVID-19 cash fund. @feedingamerica. @crocerossaitalians. @who COVID-19 solidarity respond fund.”

Ariana has been sending messages of support and solidarity to her fans since coronavirus was confirmed to be an epidemic by the World Health Organisation.

She also encouraged them not to ‘take the situation lightly’ and stay indoors.

One Twitter post read: “I keep hearing from a surprising amount of people statements like ‘this isn’t a big deal’ / 'we’ll be fine'.

“‘We still have to go about our lives’ and it’s really blowing my mind. I understand if that is how u felt weeks ago. But please read about what’s going on. Please don’t turn a blind eye.

“It is incredibly dangerous and selfish to take this situation that lightly. The ‘we will be fine because we’re young’ mindset is putting people who aren’t young and/or healthy in a lot of danger. You sound stupid and privileged and you need to care more about others. Like now [sic].”

Other celebrities such as Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish have also been urging fans to take care of themselves and take social distancing seriously.

