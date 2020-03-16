Celebrities And Coronavirus: Ariana Grande & Taylor Swift Lead Important Messages

Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift have spoken out about the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: PA

Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift have urged fans to stay at home and take social distancing more seriously amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift have led important messages on social media, urging fans to take a more serious approach to self-isolation amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The ‘Thank U, Next’ hitmaker took to Twitter to share her thoughts on seeing social gatherings happening, writing: “I keep hearing from a surprising amount of people statements like ‘this isn’t a big deal’ / 'we’ll be fine’…

“‘We still have to go about our lives’ and it’s really blowing my mind. I understand if that is how u felt weeks ago. But please read about what’s going on. Please don’t turn a blind eye.

“It is incredibly dangerous and selfish to take this situation that lightly. The ‘we will be fine because we’re young’ mindset is putting people who aren’t young and/or healthy in a lot of danger. You sound stupid and privileged and you need to care more about others. Like now [sic].”

Ariana Grande urged fans to stay at home amid the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Instagram

The ‘Don’t Call Me Angel' singer was hit with some backlash from fans after some accused of her of being ‘disrespectful’ towards people who don’t have the option to not ‘go to work’ during the outbreak.

Ari then apologised saying she ‘understands’ and ‘entirely supports your frustration’, adding that she was advising people to take care of themselves and ‘lessen the threat of infection and the spread of the virus’.

Taylor Swift also took to Instagram to encourage followers to isolate themselves during this 'scary time’.

She penned: “Guys - I follow you online and love you guys so much and need to express my concern that things aren’t being taken seriously right now."

Taylor Swift urged fans to take self-isolation more seriously. Picture: Instagram

The 'Lover' star continued: “I’m seeing lots of get togethers and hangs and parties still happening. This is the time to cancel plans, actually truly isolate as much as you can, and don’t assume that because you don’t feel sick that you aren’t possibly passing something on to someone elderly or vulnerable to this. It’s a really scary time but we need to make social sacrifices right now.”

Other stars have also spoken out about their concerns regarding people social distancing, and Lady Gaga took to Instagram to post: “This is reminding I think a lot of us what it is to both feel like and be a human being.

“I think it’s so important to acknowledge that we are and must be a global kind singular community. We can’t do this without kindness. And coronavirus is not prejudiced.

“My thought for the day is to accept there will be times we feel powerless and out of control - but we can fill that space with kindness and be a part of the solution to a world problem.

“We then have control. We can create healing by learning how to be kind and take care of each other and ourselves during this time."

