As Charlie Puth moves back home to New Jersey during lockdown and celebs hunker down in their home towns, so let's take a look at what they're getting up to as they're forced to live like us normies!

As 'We Don't Talk Anymore' singer Charlie Puth revealed he's moved back to his parents house in New Jersey during the COVID-19 outbreak, we're realising even the biggest names in the world are hunkering down back home just like us!

Charlie Puth moves back in with parents

'Mother' singer, Charlie Puth, has packed up from his luxury Malibu, LA home and returned home to New Jersey, setting up in his old bedroom on the East Coast, where he is originally from and his parents still live.

The 28-year-old is doing what he does best, hosting mini concerts, playing keyboard and singing his heart out from back at home, even showing he's got a pretty messy and cluttered room like we definitely do not also have.

NGL, his family home looks almost as nice as his glamorous LA one, so he's win, win either way!

Charlie Puth has moved back to his family home during Coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Instagram @charlieputh

Dua Lipa stays put in London

Dua tuned into The Late Late Show with James Corden via webcam to perform 'Don't Start Now' all the way from London where she and boyfriend Anwar Hadid are holed up in a random Air B&B!

Talking with Roman on Capital Breakfast last week, the 24-year-old revealed she returned home from Australia to find her flat had been completely flooded by neighbours doing renovations above her.

After she and Anwar failed to head back to the US, they've been forced to stay together in a rented flat in the capital,

Dua said: "We did want to head back to the states to spend this strange time with his family, but that was the day the travel ban came in from Trump."

"We were literally due to fly that day, but unfortunately we didn't get to in the end. Maybe it wasn't meant to be."

Ariana Grande holes up in California

Ariana Grande is using the lockdown to go make-up free! Picture: Instagram @arianagrande

Ari has been championing people staying at home during the COVID-19 lockdown, and showed a video of her driving up to her brother, Frankie's house to have a quick catch up with him from a safe distance and is most likely in her massive Beverly Hills home!

The 26-year-old spends a lot of time in her New York penthouse, but clearly decided that a bit of fresh air was going to be needed during his period of self isolation, so had opted for the West Coast!

There have also been rumours she's been hunkering down in her Beverly Hills home with a new beau, a real estate agent, Dalton Gomez, although none of this has been confirmed, and the singer has been using the time to chill out and even shared rare make-up free, curly haired snaps of herself!

i’m fine. i’d be an asshole if i complained. just watching things, calling friends, cooking and looking for ways to help ppl who don’t have it as easily as i do rn. if any of y’all need anything, any help at all pls tell me to check DMs. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) March 22, 2020

