Selena Gomez's 'Rare' Lyrics Further Reveal Justin Bieber Heartache

Selena Gomez's 'Rare' talks about a failing relationship. Picture: Instagram Selena Gomez/ Getty Images

Selena Gomez has dropped her album 'Rare' and the title track has some seriously revealing lyrics, likely about her heartache with ex, Justin Bieber.

Selena Gomez has finally dropped her highly anticipated third album, 'Rare', her first record in just over four years, and has delivered to fans exactly what she teased- her most 'personal' and 'raw' music to date that covers a variety of different issues and experiences from her personal life, including her ex, Justin Bieber.

The title track sees Selena reminisce about a failing relationship and realising she wouldn't be spending forever with the person she was with.

Lyrics include: "Saw us gettin' older (Older)/ Burnin' toast in the toaster/ My ambitions were too high/ Waiting up for you upstairs (Upstairs)/ Why you act like I’m not there?/ Baby, right now it feels like."



It feels like you don't care/ Why don't you recognize I'm so rare?/ Always there/ You don't do the same for me, that's not fair/ I don't have it all/ I'm not claiming to/ But I know that I’m special (So special), yeah/ And I’ll bet there's somebody else out there/ To tell me I’m rare/ To make me feel rare."

Both Selena and Justin are releasing new music for the first time in quite a while at the same time, and fans have been keeping an eye on their chart positions eagerly, with Selena admitting an album was initially due to drop two years ago, but various health struggles and experiences in her personal life saw her evolve past that point.

She told Spotify: "“Honestly, this album was kind of a nightmare to deal with, but in the best way possible."

"I thought that I was so ready (to release the album) like, two years ago… I had collected all of these sessions, beautiful sessions, that I don’t even remember half of them because it evolved each year."

"And then something would happen to me and it would be very drastic, so that it would take me somewhere else (creatively)."

