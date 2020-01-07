Selena Gomez Fans Beg Store To Recall Album After 'Rare' Available For Sale 3 Days Early

Selena Gomez's 'Rare' was spotted in Target ahead of its release. Picture: Twitter (L); Getty (R)

Just days before the release of her third solo album, fans pleaded others not to leak 'Rare' after it was spotted on store shelves early.

Selena Gomez is set to release her third solo studio album 'Rare' on Friday, 10 January 2020, however some fans have spotted it already on shelves, for sale, in stores such as Target.

After sharing unreleased photos from her time making the album, one fan shared a photo of her holding a physical copy of the highly anticipated album.

One fan spotted Selena Gomez's album on sale prior to its official release date. Picture: Twitter

"Is this supposed to be out?" questioned the user on Twitter, as she held the album 'Rare'. The album also boasted the Target exclusive alternative cover.

Quickly, Selenators from all across the planet jumped to defend Selena, asking the user, nor anyone else who may have been in said Target, to leak the album.

"DONT LEAK OMG PLS," replied one fan, as another stated "selena worked so long on it that dignifies her so much," before the user who originally found the album stated that she had rang the store, asking them to remove the album from the shelves.

Selena's third studio album, 'Rare', features her two singles 'Lose You To Love Me' and 'Look at Her Now'. Previously, the Wizards of Waverly Place star has claimed that this album is a diary of her past few years.

Speaking to Jimmy Fallon, during an appearance on The Tonight Show, Selena said that 'Rare' will have a "strong sense of pop", and that she experimented with electric guitar.

She first announced the album on Instagram, to her 165 million followers, posting a short video snippet, which consisted of photos of her falling to reveal the album's artwork.

The Target and Japanese edition both include five bonus tracks, as can be seen on the sticker on the album in the photo. These bonus tracks are said to include 'Fetish', which features Gucci Mane and her tropical house hit with Kygo, 'It Ain't Me'.

