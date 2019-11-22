Selena Gomez Announces Self-Titled Album's 2020 Release Date & Cover Art

Selena Gomez confirms release date and track list for third album. Picture: Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez just revealed the name for her third album, as well as cover art and its release date and we can't wait for the 2020 record to drop!

Selena Gomez has unveiled the cover art to her upcoming third studio album, as well as a title for the highly anticipated record, and its release date, putting an end to fans' four year wait for a new album!

Selena Gomez Clears Up Bella Hadid ‘Drama’ Rumours After 'That Sucks' Comment On Model's Photo

After teasing 'Something exciting is coming tomorrow' to her 161 million Instagram followers, her official website was then updated with the brand new cover art, various intimate Polaroid's from her life, as well as the title, Selena Gomez.

When is Selena's third album released?

The 27-year-old's self-titled album, 'Selena Gomez', will drop on January 10th 2020, and although we don't have a confirmed track list for it, she's already released two singles, the emotional 'Lose You To Love Me' that touches on his break-up from Justin Bieber, and the upbeat 'Look At Her Now'.

Her last album, Revival, was released in December of 2015, so it will be almost exactly four years since she has released an album, and has revealed to fans its set to be on the most personal and raw to date.

Will anyone feature on the album?

Selena is no stranger to collaborations, and with some of her closest friends including singer-songwriting superstars Taylor Swift, Julia Michaels, Charlie Puth, Niall Horan and Benny Blanco to name literally only a few of them, there is no telling what tricks she may have up her sleeve for the upcoming record.

Will she sing about Justin Bieber?

It's certainly the question on everyone's lips after their dramatic final split in 2018, which saw Justin quickly get together (and marry) Hailey Baldwin, as 'Lose You To Love Me' was a dramatic comment on her ex moving on and the heartbreak she experienced.

So, that could have been the only record to touch on the split, or we could expect an album full of references and varying emotions to her split from the 'Sorry' singer.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Selena Gomez News