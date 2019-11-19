Selena Gomez Clears Up Bella Hadid ‘Drama’ Rumours After 'That Sucks' Comment On Model's Photo

Selena Gomez has put the feud rumours to bed. Picture: Instagram

Selena Gomez has explained the feud rumours with Bella Hadid are just a ‘misunderstanding’.

Selena Gomez reached out to Bella Hadid and re-followed her on Instagram two months after the model split from their shared ex, The Weeknd, but the gesture wasn’t returned.

The ‘Lose You To Love Me’ singer went on to comment on Bella’s post, writing: “Stunning”, before the 23 year old ended up deleting the entire photo, leading fans to believe it was because of Selena’s comment.

A Sel fan account (@selssbrina) noticed Gigi’s sister had taken down the post and shared it on social media, saying: “She’s all about supporting women. You all just can’t take it nicely. Btw Ms Hadid deleted the post.”

‘Look At Her Now’ hitmaker Selena commented, writing: “That sucks,” with a sad face emoji, before the fan account then shared an article update of the situation.

However, speculation that the pair were still feuding after years of tension because of their ex The Weeknd, real name Abel Tesfaye, was put to bed after Selena commented on the latest rumour.

Bella Hadid deleted her photo after Selena Gomez commented on it. Picture: Instagram

She wrote: “NO. I shouldn’t have spoken without knowing the truth. I’m sorry. Please don’t be hurtful. She is a wonderful person and it was all a misunderstanding.”

Bella unfollowed Selena all way back in 2017 after the former Disney star was spotted kissing her on/off ex.

The two singers were pictured on dates, jetting off on holiday together in Italy, before getting into a relationship that was first made public on the red carpet of the Met Gala in 2017.

Savage X Fenty model Bella then reconciled with The Weeknd, before their most recent split this summer.

Bella still hasn’t responded or followed Selena back, but fans were quick to comment on the situation, with one writing: “Can you stop dragging bella down just because she deleted her post where selena commented? Pretty sure the fact she deleted has nothing to do with selena’s comment [sic].”

Another added: “Bella said sorry and cleared everything with Selena. Selena’s comment just confirmed the entire thing.”

Selena has recently dropped new music all about healing and relationships, so it’s understandable she only wants good vibes around her.

We’re so here for women uplifting women!

