Selena Gomez Follows Bella Hadid On Instagram After Her Split From The Weeknd

Selena Gomez follows Bella Hadid after split from The Weeknd. Picture: Instagram/ Getty Images

Selena Gomez has re-followed Bella Hadid following her split from The Weeknd, although the supermodel hasn't returned the follow.

Selena Gomez has extended an olive branch and followed Bella Hadid on Instagram after it's become apparent the supermodel has split from The Weeknd, the cause of the pair's rift after the 'Lose Me To Love You' singer dated Bella's ex back in 2017.

Bella unfollowed Selena all way back in 2017 after the 'Look At Her Now' singer was spotted kissing her on/off ex, with the two singers being spotted on dates, flying off onto a holiday in Italy together, before getting into a relationship that was first made public on the red carpet of the Met Gala.

Sister of Gigi Hadid and The Weeknd, real name Abel Tesfaye, have a long history, having most recently split after reconciling back in May 2018, and although there's no clear date the pair ended again, they have been silent about one another on social media for months now.

Sel has made a return to social media after having a long break from Instagram, and has also recently followed Lana Del Rey, Camila Cabello, Gigi Hadid, Miguel, and, of course, IG's latest addition, Jenifer Aniston!

Fans are so here for the two stars reconciling and are excited to have their favourite singer back on Instagram, with one fan writing: "selena followed bella on ig- i’m not okay."

Another said: "Selena following Bella literally shows she’s has no problem with her or Abel and they’re all chill. This why I love her."

Selena following Bella literally shows she’s has no problem with her or Abel and they’re all chill. This why I love her. — 🌦 (@sgomezera) November 5, 2019

We hope this signals the start of the two reconciling, especially after the new music Selena has released is all about healing and moving forward!

