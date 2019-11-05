Selena Gomez Follows Camila Cabello On Instagram After Swapping Heartfelt Messages

5 November 2019, 13:57

Selena Gomez follows Camila Cabello on Instagram
Selena Gomez follows Camila Cabello on Instagram. Picture: Instagram @selenagomez/ PA

'Look At Her Now' singer Selena Gomez just dropped 'Liar''s Camila Cabello a follow after getting a heartfelt shoutout about her new music.

Camila Cabello and Selena Gomez have been showing the love to one another after Cam praised Selena's new song 'Lose You To Love Me', and Sel responded by giving her fellow singer an Insta follow and we're loving seeing this friendship out in the open!

Everything We Want From Harry Styles's Second Album 'Fine Line'

Camila Cabello praises Selena Gomez's 'healing' new music
Camila Cabello praises Selena Gomez's 'healing' new music. Picture: @camila_cabello Instagram

The 'Liar' singer wrote: "I'm late but @selenagomez what a beautiful, honest, healing song" about the 27-year-old's heartfelt song about moving on from her relationship with Justin Bieber, and we couldn't agree more!

Selena replied to the thoughtful message, writing: "I love you. Thank you and miss you" and we're seriously weeping, because the two have been pretty close in the past, and fans are hoping this is the start of a new phase of their friendship!

The two stars first became friends through Taylor Swift, and have always shown each other's music love and support, with both of their new eras are no exception, so let's take a nosy back at their adorable friendship through the years!

In 2015, Selena and Taylor threw Camila a birthday party when she said she wasn't going to have one, and in true Taylor style, it was star-studded, with Hailee Steinfeld, Haim and Paramore's Hayley Williams in attendance.

Camila took to Instagram to thank them, writing: "there is nothing that feels better than love. nothing feels better than being in a room full of genuine, incredible people giving you so much love."

"thank you to everyone who came last night for making it so special for me!!!! I LOVE 18. @taylorswift @haileesteinfeld @selenagomez @haimtheband @alexanderdeleon @yelyahwilliams @jaime_king."

Fans rushed to screenshot the notification of Selena following Camila on Instagram and hailed it 'the interaction of the century' and are already starting to imagine what a musical collab between the pair, or even also with Taylor, could sound like.

Selena Gomez follows Camila Cabello on Instagram
Selena Gomez follows Camila Cabello on Instagram. Picture: instagram @selenagomez

But, above everything else, we love seeing female stars supporting each others music, yaaas girls!

