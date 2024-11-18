Selena Gomez's boyfriend Benny Blanco explains why he doesn't shower everyday

18 November 2024, 14:48

Selena Gomez's boyfriend Benny Blanco explains why he doesn't shower everyday
Selena Gomez's boyfriend Benny Blanco explains why he doesn't shower everyday. Picture: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images, Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Benny Blanco opened up about his hygiene habits after being named one of People's Sexiest Men Alive.

Benny Blanco has just revealed that he doesn't shower every day, arguing that it's better for his skin to shower less.

Benny Blanco may be most famous these days for dating Selena Gomez but chances are you've been listening to his music for years without realising it. Benny has worked on hit singles for artists including Britney Spears ('Circus'), Katy Perry ('Teenage Dream') and Kesha ('Tik Tok'). He even worked with Selena on 'Same Old Love'.

Recently, People crowned Benny Blanco as one of their Sexiest Men Alive and Benny opened up about his personal hygiene habits in his interview. However, his quotes about showering have sparked some controversy.

Selena Gomez and boyfriend Benny Blanco play Who’s Most Likely To

Talking to People about his self-care tips, Benny said: "Don't stink. Do all the stuff. I really think it's important to have good skin. I have a facialist and she changed my life. I do whatever she says. Her name is Lindsay and she works at Artisan of Skin. Wow, I just plugged her: Can I have a discount?"

However, it was Benny's next comments that sparked controversy. He said: "I also don't believe in always shampooing your hair or conditioning your hair. I'm really clean, but I don't shower every day. Some people I know shower two to three times a day, but I feel like the oils on your skin don't have time to rejuvenate and get juicy."

Explaining himself further, he added: "I like to use a hodgepodge. I want to smell [like] tobacco, but also like cotton candy. I want there to be an aroma as I'm walking by. I want it to smell a little bit like man, a little bit feminine — I definitely lean a little more feminine in every sense."

Benny's quotes immediately went viral online with some people reacting in shock and confusion. In the comments on Instagram, one person wrote: "Waiiit…..whaaat? I can’t believe he just said all of this."

Another defended Benny by writing: "I can't believe the people in these comments. He seems like a super sweet and kind guy."

As it stands, Benny is yet to expand further on his showering routine. We'll update you if and when he does.

