Will Selena Gomez be in more Wizards Beyond Waverly Place episodes? Picture: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images, Disney+

By Sam Prance

As it stands, Selena Gomez has only played Alex Russo in one Wizards Beyond Waverly Place episode but only nine out of 21 season 1 episodes have been released so far.

The Disney Channel's long awaited Wizards of Waverly Place reboot is here and Alex Russo is back...well sorta kinda.

As soon as Wizards Beyond Waverly Place was announced, fans were excited to see Selena Gomez and David Henrie step back into the roles of Alex and Justin Russo. Disney confirmed that Selena and David would both be executive producing the series. However, it was confirmed that Selena would only be appearing in a guest star capacity.

Now, episodes 1-9 of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place are available to watch on Disney+ but Selena only shows up in the first episode. So will she back for more? Here's what Selena has said about her future in the series.

Where is Alex Russo in Wizards Beyond Waverly Place?

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place opens with Justin living a mortal adult life with his wife and two kids but his mortal life doesn't last for long. Alex shows up and asks Justin to train a gifted young wizard name Billie and Justin reluctantly embraces magic again. He also welcomes Billie into his home and she becomes the show's main character.

Alex is referenced throughout the show but, as it stands, Selena has only appeared in the first episode. Justin can be seen calling Alex in episode 9 but Selena doesn't appear or speak. Alex now works for the Wizard Tribunal and, it's been suggested that, like Max, her day to day life doesn't crossover much with Justin's anymore.

All hope is not lost though. With Selena executive producing the series, she can theoretically return at any time her schedule allows. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Wizards Beyond Waverly Place showrunners Jed Elinoff and Scott Thomas teased that we may see the entire Russo family together again.

Scott explained: "The absolute hope is that throughout this season and into future seasons, we can bring back everyone at some point and have those great fan moments for fans of the old show." Sounds promising!

Theresa star Maria Canals-Barrera also started rumours that the Russo family would reunite on screen back in January. She posted a photo of her, David Deluise, David Henrie and Selena on Instagram.

Maria wrote: "You guys are gonna LOVE the new Wizards show!"

As for Selena, she's remained pretty tight lipped about when we can next expect to see her in the show. However, she has praised her experience filming the reboot. Speaking to People, she said: "It was like a dream. I just hope that this new chapter can bring a whole new audience joy the same way that we did when we were younger."

With Selena currently starring in Only Murders in the Building and gaining Oscar buzz for her role in Emilia Pérez, her schedule is pretty jam-packed. Nevertheless, with fans making clear that they love Selena's performance as adult Alex, we wouldn't be surprised if she has one or to more guest appearances in the show.

Bookmark this page and we'll let you know if and when Selena appears in Wizards Beyond Waverly Place again.

